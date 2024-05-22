Graceland will remain under the control of Elvis Presley’s family – for now – after a Tennessee judge ruled on Wednesday that a planned foreclosure will be postponed until a bitter dispute over ownership of the estate is determined, according to multiple media reports.

Shelby County Chancery Court Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins blocked the auction of the former home of Elvis Presley, ruling that the company attempting to sell the famed mansion likely committed fraud.

In June, Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough became the sole trustee of the financial institution left behind by her mother Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023, which included control of the Graceland mansion.

However, a company called Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC claims that Lisa Marie granted it Graceland’s deed. The company also claims that Lisa Marie failed to pay back a $3.8 million loan it had given her, saying that Graceland was put up as collateral and scheduled for auction.

Keough, an actress who recently starred in the popular Amazon Prime adaptation of “Daisy Jones and the Six,” sued to block the sale of the estate, alleging that the documents are “fraudulent,” and that a deed was never granted to the company.

In Wednesday’s ruling, Jenkins insisted that the foreclosure would be doing “irreparable harm,” to Presley’s family and the community at large, saying “The public interest is best served, particularly here in Shelby County, for Graceland is a part of this community, well-loved by this community and, indeed, around the world.”

Additionally, Jenkins signaled that Keough would likely win her lawsuit and that fraudulent practices were likely at play in relation to Naussany. And while the company provided what seems to be a 2018 notarized promissory note signed by Lisa Marie Presley, the notary public denied involvement.

“It appears you’ll be successful on the merits … provided you prove at the ultimate hearing fraud alleged by your client and the notary,” Jenkins said Wednesday, arguing that the affidavit was enough to delay the foreclosure but a hearing is still necessary to prove malpractice.

The Shelby County Chancellor added that Graceland is “considered unique under Tennessee law,” and is being treated as such in court proceedings.

Following the death of Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley and Keough fought over the rights to her estate, which included Graceland.

In a settlement, which allowed Keough full ownership, she agreed to pay her grandmother and former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, a lump-sum payment of $1 million to resolve their ongoing dispute over control of the family trust in June. Keough also agreed to pay up to $400,000 for Priscilla’s legal fees related to the petition she filed, challenging the validity of a 2016 document that removed her from the trust.