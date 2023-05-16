Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla has agreed to a settlement over her dispute of the validity of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

According to CNN, the parties plan to file a motion to seal the settlement agreement. The disputed Promenade Trust will name Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, as beneficiary of her mother’s estate.

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla said in a statement shared exclusively with People. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

The trust battle that began after Lisa Marie’s memorial in January began when Priscilla’s lawyers filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust. The amendment had transferred control of the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises from Priscilla and Barry Siegel, Lisa Marie’s former business partner, to her two children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

“As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together,” Priscilla continued My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

Benjamin Keough died in 2020. Priscilla disputed the state of the will because she claimed she never received notice of the amendment, which is required by the trust.

Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 after going into cardiac arrest.

Keough is the star of Amazon’s “Daisy Jones & the Six,” in which she stars as the titular Daisy Jones.