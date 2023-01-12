Lisa Marie Presley went into full cardiac arrest Thursday at her house in Calabasas.

According to TMZ, personnel administered epinephrine at the scene to help Presley regain a pulse before rushing her to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed to TheWrap that local deputies transported a women in her 50s from the 9500 bloc of Normandy Drive in the city of Calabasas. The fire department transported the female to a local hospital where she was released to their care.

Paramedics were able to regain Presley’s pulse.

Presley’s condition remains unclear at this point following her EMT transport to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley attended the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at the Beverly Hills Hilton, where Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for his portrayal the The King in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has three children, including actress Riley Keough, who will star in the upcoming Amazon and Hello Sunshine adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel, “Daisy Jones and the Six,” out March 3.

The singer and songwriter appeared as a high-profile witness on the list for the prosecution of Danny Masterson, but attorneys decided not to call her to the stand following the defense’s successful argument of what she could be asked regarding Scientology, of which Masterson is a prominent member.

A rep for Presley had no comment for The New York Post.