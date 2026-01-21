‘The Chosen,’ ‘House of David’ Among Nominees for 33rd Movieguide Awards

Family review site Movieguide has released the nominee list for its 33rd Annual Faith & Values Awards, which will be held Feb. 6 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood.

The annual ceremony honors top faith-based and family-friendly films and TV shows both from independent and major studios. Among the top nominees are the latest seasons of Dallas Jenkins’ Gospel-based streaming series “The Chosen” and Jon Erwin’s “House of David,” both with five nominations each.

Other top honorees include Cyrus Nowrasteh and MGM’s historical drama “Sarah’s Oil,” Karen Kingsbury’s “The Christmas Ring” and the Angel animated movie “The King of Kings” with four nominations each. On the blockbuster side, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” earned three nominations.

“These nominees demonstrate what audiences are hungry for: stories anchored in faith, virtue and timeless values,” Robby Baehr, Movieguide CEO, said in a statement. “Faith-driven storytelling isn’t just meaningful, it’s powerful entertainment that resonates across generations. We’re honored to celebrate these films and the filmmakers who are bringing light to screens worldwide.”

The Movieguide Faith & Family Values Awards will air at a later date on the Great American Family Network and stream on Great American Pure Flix. Read the full list of nominees below.

Movie and Television Nominations

Best Family Movies

“The Chosen: The Last Supper — Part Two: Episode 5.3”

“The Christmas Ring”

“David”

“The Last Rodeo”

“The Senior”

Best Mature Audience Movies

“BAU: Artist at War”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

“Sarah’s Oil”

“Superman”

Best Family Television/Streaming

“Crossroad Springs,” Episode 1.6: “Sunrise and Still Water”

“Man vs. Baby,” Episodes 1.1-1.4

“Timeless Tidings of Joy”

“When Calls the Heart,” Episode 12.2

“When Hope Calls” (2025): “A New Beginning” and “So Long, Not Goodbye”

Best Mature Audience Television/Streaming

“Boston Blue,” Episode 1.8: “In the Name of the Father, and of the Son…”

“NCIS,” Episode 23.7: “God Only Knows”

“House of David,” Episode 208: “The Truth Revealed”

“Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints”: “Peter”

“Ruth & Boaz”

Best Movies for Children

“The King of Kings” (2025)

“Light of the World”

“Lilo & Stitch” (2025)

“Paddington in Peru”

“Zootopia 2”

Epiphany Prize Movies

“The Chosen: Last Supper — Part Two: Episode 5.3”

“The Christmas Ring”

“David”

“The King of Kings” (2025)

“Light of the World”

Epiphany Prize Television

“The Chosen Adventures,” Episodes 1.1-1.6

“A Christmas Prayer”

“House of David,” Episode 208: “The Truth Revealed”

“Man vs. Baby,” Episodes 1.1-1.4

“When Calls the Heart,” Episode 12.2

Faith & Freedom Award Movies

“BAU: Artist at War”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

“Paddington in Peru”

“Sarah’s Oil”

Faith & Freedom Award Television

“Boston Blue,” Episode 1.8: “In the Name of the Father, and of the Son…”

“The Christmas Spark”

“County Rescue,” Episode 2.5: “Hot Water”

“House of David,” Episode 208: “The Truth Revealed”

“When Hope Calls” (2025): “A New Beginning” and “So Long, Not Goodbye”

Aletheia: Best Documentary Prize

“The Case for Miracles”

“Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour”

“Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles”

“Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas”

“Mears: How One Woman Changed Christianity”

Best Television/Streaming for Children

“Builder Brothers Dream Factory,” Episodes 1.1-1.6

“Dot Conner: Webtective”

“The Chosen Adventures,” Episodes 1.1-1.6

“Team Mekbots Animal Rescue,” Episodes 2.1-2.4

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw”

Grace Awards

Grace Award for Movies

Actress

Naya Desir-Johnson, “Sarah’s Oil”

Vanessa Kirby, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Rebekah Schafer, “Light of the World”

Jana Kramer, “The Christmas Ring”

Uma Thurman, “The King of Kings” (2025)

Actor

Kelsey Grammer, “The Christmas Ring”

Oscar Isaac, “The King of Kings” (2025)

Zachary Levi, “Sarah’s Oil”

Paras Patel, “The Chosen: Last Supper — Part Two: Episode 5.3”

Mykelti Williamson, “The Last Rodeo”

Grace Award for Streaming

Actress

Natasha Bure, “Timeless Tidings of Joy”

Candace Cameron Bure, “Timeless Tidings of Joy”

Erin Krakow, “When Calls the Heart,” Episode 12.2

Shae Robins, “A Christmas Prayer”

Serayah, “Ruth & Boaz”

Actor