Emmys Red Carpet 2026: Elle Fanning, Florence Pugh and the Year’s Biggest TV Stars

The 2026 Emmy Awards are underway, bringing the stars of television’s biggest shows to the red carpet in Los Angeles — from nominees this year like Elle Fanning (“Margot’s Got Money Troubles”) to Netflix’s “East of Eden” star Florence Pugh.
Nominees, presenters and other Hollywood favorites gathered ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, with actors from this year’s most acclaimed series like “Widow’s Bay,” “Shrinking,” “Abbott Elementary” and “The Pitt” showing off their looks before heading inside the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The red carpet offers an early glimpse at the night’s fashion, from classic gowns and sharply tailored suits to more daring looks and statement-making accessories. As the arrivals continued, TheWrap tracked the evening’s biggest red carpet moments.
Scroll through the gallery below to see what the stars are wearing at the 2026 Emmys.
Elle Fanning
Florence Pugh
Shailene Woodley
Dakota Fanning
Rhea Seehorn
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Megan Stalter and Maddie Allen
Mariska Hargitay
Chase Infiniti
Emmy Rossum
Emilia Clarke
Sepideh Moafi
Colman Domingo
Fiona Dourif
Lukita Maxwell
Taylor Dearden
Chris Perfetti
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle and Sara Wells
Julianne Hough
Jean Smart
Odessa A’Zion
Hannah Einbinder
Zendaya
Kate O’Flynn
Sarah Pidgeon
Charles Melton
Charles Melton
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin
Claire Danes
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell
Isa Briones
Law Roach
Quinta Brunson
Nicole Kidman
Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz
Emma D’Arcy
Carey Mulligan
Lena Hall
Eunice Bae
Thomas Doherty
Selena Gomez
Alan Cumming
Denée Benton
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Oscar Isaac
Paul Anthony Kelly
Julia Garner
Jessica Williams
Shabana Azeez
Supriya Ganesh
Abby Elliott
Chris Perfetti
Ciara Miller
Derek Hough
Lisa Rinna
Niecy Nash-Betts
Desi Lydic
Grace Gummer
Adam Brody
Valerie Chu