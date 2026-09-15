Emmys Red Carpet 2026: Elle Fanning, Florence Pugh and the Year’s Biggest TV Stars

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The 2026 Emmy Awards are underway, bringing the stars of television’s biggest shows to the red carpet in Los Angeles — from nominees this year like Elle Fanning (“Margot’s Got Money Troubles”) to Netflix’s “East of Eden” star Florence Pugh.

Nominees, presenters and other Hollywood favorites gathered ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, with actors from this year’s most acclaimed series like “Widow’s Bay,” “Shrinking,” “Abbott Elementary” and “The Pitt” showing off their looks before heading inside the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The red carpet offers an early glimpse at the night’s fashion, from classic gowns and sharply tailored suits to more daring looks and statement-making accessories. As the arrivals continued, TheWrap tracked the evening’s biggest red carpet moments.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the stars are wearing at the 2026 Emmys.