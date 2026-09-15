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Emmys Red Carpet 2026: Elle Fanning, Florence Pugh and the Year’s Biggest TV Stars

From “Widow’s Bay” to “The Pitt,” the year’s most acclaimed series and their stars came out in style

The stars of television hit the 2026 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 14, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images)
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The 2026 Emmy Awards are underway, bringing the stars of television’s biggest shows to the red carpet in Los Angeles — from nominees this year like Elle Fanning (“Margot’s Got Money Troubles”) to Netflix’s “East of Eden” star Florence Pugh.

Nominees, presenters and other Hollywood favorites gathered ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, with actors from this year’s most acclaimed series like “Widow’s Bay,” “Shrinking,” “Abbott Elementary” and “The Pitt” showing off their looks before heading inside the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The red carpet offers an early glimpse at the night’s fashion, from classic gowns and sharply tailored suits to more daring looks and statement-making accessories. As the arrivals continued, TheWrap tracked the evening’s biggest red carpet moments.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the stars are wearing at the 2026 Emmys.

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Shailene Woodley

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Rhea Seehorn

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Megan Stalter and Maddie Allen

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Mariska Hargitay

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Emmy Rossum

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Emilia Clarke

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sepideh Moafi

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Colman Domingo

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Fiona Dourif

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Lukita Maxwell

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Dearden

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chris Perfetti

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Noah Wyle

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells

. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Julianne Hough

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jean Smart

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Odessa A’Zion

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Zendaya

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Kate O’Flynn

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Charles Melton

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Charles Melton

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Claire Danes

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Keri Russell

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Keri Russell

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Isa Briones

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Law Roach

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Emma D’Arcy

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lena Hall

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Eunice Bae

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Thomas Doherty

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Alan Cumming

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Denée Benton

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Oscar Isaac

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Paul Anthony Kelly

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Julia Garner

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Jessica Williams

. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Shabana Azeez

Supriya Ganesh
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Supriya Ganesh

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Abby Elliott

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chris Perfetti

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Ciara Miller

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Derek Hough

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Rinna

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Niecy Nash-Betts

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Desi Lydic

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Grace Gummer

\(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Adam Brody

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Valerie Chu

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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