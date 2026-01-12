Golden Globes Censor Misses ‘F–k’ in ‘Adolescence’ Star Erin Doherty’s Acceptance Speech

Erin Doherty swore again at the Golden Globes — and the censors didn’t quite catch it.

Doherty, who won Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series at the Globes for her work in “Adolescence,” took the stage Sunday night with a piece of advice from her mother: Don’t say, “f–k” like she did at the Emmys back in September.

“I promised to my mom that I wouldn’t say ‘f–k,’” Doherty said on Sunday.

Unfortunately for the Golden Globes, the censor dropped her audio out a bit early. While the promise to Doherty’s mother was cut from the telecast, most of the word “f–k” came through crystal clear. You can watch a clip of the moment below.

#Adolescence's Erin Doherty thanks therapists while accepting the award for Best Supporting- Television at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/s1mIA6mz96 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026

Audiences on social media noted the ill timing of the Golden Globes censors, laughing at Doherty’s inadvertent ability to get the word back on the telecast. Of course, the actress immediately broke the promise to her mother by bringing the conversation up in the first place, but that’s besides the point.

Doherty has been on a hot streak this awards season, winning prizes at such ceremonies as the Emmys, Critics Choice Awards and, now, Golden Globes for her supporting work on “Adolescence.” She was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie at the newly-named Actor Awards (previously the SAG Awards).

The actress appears in the third episode of “Adolescence” as Briony Ariston, a forensic psychologist tasked with assessing Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) for a pre-trial report. Doherty leads the episode, presented as one continuous shot (as are all episodes of Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne’s Netflix miniseries), with her character having a series of tense conversations with the young boy accused of murder.