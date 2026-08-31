L.A. CONFIDENTIAL: ‘I Love LA’ Reimagined

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL
I Love LA spent its first season skewering and celebrating the ambition, chaos and codependency that comes with trying to make it in Los Angeles. So we asked Elmer Guevara—a native Angeleno whose paintings return again and again to the city and its people—to reimagine the show’s characters in his own hand.
Artwork by Elmer Guevara
Elmer Guevara was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, the son of parents who fled El Salvador’s civil war in the 1980s. His paintings, often built from family photographs using a signature gel-transfer technique, explore immigration, quiet domestic moments and inherited memory against the backdrop of his native city.
Elmer Guevara
is a painter born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, where his parents settled after fleeing El Salvador’s civil war. Sampling family photographs, his oil-and-gel-transfer canvases trace inherited stories, migration and the 1992 uprising.