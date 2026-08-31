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L.A. CONFIDENTIAL: ‘I Love LA’ Reimagined

I Love LA spent its first season skewering and celebrating the ambition, chaos and codependency that comes with trying to make it in Los Angeles. So we asked Elmer Guevara—a native Angeleno whose paintings return again and again to the city and its people—to reimagine the show’s characters in his own hand.

Christian Lorentzen
I love LA artwork by Elmer Guevara
I love LA artwork by Elmer Guevara
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MAIA & JEREMY ON THE TUBE, 2026 OIL AND GEL TRANSFER ON LINEN 11 X 9 INCHES

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

I Love LA spent its first season skewering and celebrating the ambition, chaos and codependency that comes with trying to make it in Los Angeles. So we asked Elmer Guevara—a native Angeleno whose paintings return again and again to the city and its people—to reimagine the show’s characters in his own hand.

Artwork by Elmer Guevara 

Elmer Guevara was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, the son of parents who fled El Salvador’s civil war in the 1980s. His paintings, often built from family photographs using a signature gel-transfer technique, explore immigration, quiet domestic moments and inherited memory against the backdrop of his native city. 

ALANI, 2026 OIL ON LINEN 7.75 X 10.5 INCHES
TALLULAH & MAIA SKETCH, 2026 OIL AND GEL TRANSFER ON LINEN 11 X 9 INCHES
CHARLIE AND THE PINK COAT, 2026 OIL ON CANVAS 11 X 14 X 0.75 INCHES
Elmer Guevara
by Damian Cuypers 

Elmer Guevara

is a painter born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, where his parents settled after fleeing El Salvador’s civil war. Sampling family photographs, his oil-and-gel-transfer canvases trace inherited stories, migration and the 1992 uprising.

TheWrapBook – Issue 06 – The Art of Television

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