Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Curry Barker is still getting accustomed to being an example. “I used to just be Curry Barker,” he said. “But now I’m Curry Barker.”

To some, this may not sound like much of a problem. His immense success could be called a granted wish, one Barker is grateful for. But the 27-year-old writer, director and actor who vaulted into the awards race and Hollywood stardom, knows that every wish comes with its downside. “2026 will go down in history as the craziest year of my life ever, which is kind of a sad thing,” Barker said. “I hope there’s still things to look forward to.”

If you’re at all tuned in to Hollywood, you’ve heard of “Obsession.” The film came from the humblest of origins: a YouTuber’s theatrical debut that was made on a budget of around $750,000 and premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival with no distributor in place.

“Everything was just a hope and a dream — a wish, not necessarily a reality,” Barker said. “Until now it is.”

Focus Features picked up “Obsession” after the buzzy TIFF debut, releasing it in May to a $17 million domestic opening weekend. It made more money in its second weekend than its first, and more in its third weekend than its second. To put that into perspective, a similar three-weekend increase hadn’t happened since “E.T.” flew into theaters in 1982.

Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in “Obsession” (Focus Features)

Plenty of milestones followed from there. At more than $500 million, “Obsession” currently stands as the highest-grossing film with a budget below $1 million and the highest-grossing festival acquisition of all time. It received stellar reviews to boot, positioning it to mount an awards campaign that could sneak it past the Academy’s historical horror aversion, which has recently waned with the help of Oscar-winning films like “The Substance” and “Weapons.”

But while Hollywood looks for “the next Curry Barker” to keep young crowds in theaters, this Curry Barker — the real one — is still adjusting to the limelight. “I just feel like little ol’ me, but I see that I’m looked at as that,” he said. “Honestly, I can just for the rest of my career try to live up to what people see me as. That’ll be a challenge — just keeping up.”

The success of “Obsession,” unpredictable though it may have been, didn’t come from nowhere. Barker spent years on YouTube churning out sketch-comedy videos and, eventually, horror short films on his channel That’s a Bad Idea with Cooper Tomlinson (who appears in “Obsession” in a key supporting role). Tomlinson starred alongside Barker in his first feature, a 62-minute microbudget horror flick titled “Milk & Serial” that premiered on their YouTube channel for free in 2024.

That’s a Bad Idea was also the home of a short titled “The Chair,” which caught the eye of producer James Harris, who proposed turning the horror premise into a full-blown feature. But Barker had a different idea: a short film he was tooling around with about a boy who uses the novelty One Wish Willow to make his crush love him “more than anyone in the f—ing world,” only to unleash horrific consequences.

“I had that short film that I was way more excited about, because I’m always going to be more excited about the thing that I’m working on at the time,” he said. “It became what it became.”

How the writer-director arrived at the idea for “Obsession” has become infamous in its own right. He had been thinking about writing a film exploring obsession when a “Treehouse of Horror” segment from “The Simpsons” (riffing on W. W. Jacobs’ “The Monkey’s Paw”) put the idea of a wish in his mind. By the time Harris came around, Barker had already worked out a 20-minute short based on the concept.

Curry Barker photographed for TheWrap by Yudo Kurita

“The short film became the opening of the movie — this guy went to a crystal shop, he got a One Wish Willow, he went to the trivia bar, then the girl came home with him because he made a wish,” he said. “It ended after that crazy night of her being obsessed with him. It went a little crazier in the short. I had to stretch it out in the feature.”

Barker crafted his first feature-length draft of “Obsession” in only a week. He spent the next eight months fine-tuning the project (removing, among other things, a “creepy, eerie genie” that materialized from the One Wish Willow in one outline), turning the screenplay into something he found both creatively invigorating and budget-friendly.

When Barker finally made it to set, he surrounded himself with like-minded people: young actors, filmmakers and BTL talent scrapping to get their big breaks. There was no stark division of above-the-line and below-the-line talent, no separation of who would eat lunch with whom. “This felt like summer camp,” he said. “Everybody was in it together.”

According to lead actor Michael Johnston, who plays the guy who unleashes supernatural havoc, nobody on the “Obsession” set could foresee something as massive as an awards run. “Absolutely not,” he said. “No way ever, ever, ever. I thought it would be really cool if we ended up being in a movie theater. Or a film festival.”

I remember telling the actors, because I wanted them to be excited about this, ‘Dude, this movie could be on Netflix.’

Barker just hoped that someone, anyone, would be able to see the damn thing — and not merely on YouTube. “When I was making it,” he said, “I do remember telling the actors, because I wanted them to be excited about this, ‘Dude, this movie could be on Netflix. You don’t know.’” He laughed. “Trying to hype them up: ‘Hey, you never know, we might get a streaming deal for this. People might actually watch this.’”

Among Barker’s team was producer Haley Nicole Johnson. She met Barker and Tomlinson when they appeared as actors in “Read the Room,” an internet sketch series she was working on. After they bonded over their love of Ari Aster (whose horror film “Hereditary” was a huge influence on “Obsession,” and in the conversation for its own Best Actress nomination for Toni Collette back in 2019), Johnson eventually read Barker’s screenplay. It moved her to tears.

“It wasn’t a movie that was just trying to be scary,” she said. “It was really saying something. It was a movie that had the power to start conversations from the people who watched it — about autonomy, about mental health, about abusive relationships. When I read it, I was like, ‘This is for me. I have to help him bring this to life, and I have to see this through.’”

Curry Barker on the set of “Obsession” (Manny Liotta/Focus Features)

Most of their collaborators shared some key traits: They were young and unwilling to let this opportunity go to waste. “Everyone had something to prove,” Johnson said. “We all had been waiting to have material this good and a director whose vision is this strong, and to be around a group of people where everyone wanted it just as bad. No one treated it like a job. Everyone was doing it to bring themselves to the next level.”

Aside from Barker, no one has risen more than Inde Navarrette, who delivers “Obsession’s” central performance as the wish-enslaved Nikki Freeman (and has been elevated to the status of “SNL” host, Fortnite skin and, soon, a member of Marvel’s “X-Men”). From the outset, Barker knew “Obsession” would live or die by this performance.

“I was quite nervous in rehearsal,” he said. “I didn’t know until she started doing her stuff, and then I kept looking over at Haley and being like, ‘Oh shit, this is going to work.’ That was definitely the most nerve-racking thing, finding the girl.”

“Obsession” demands a lot of Navarrette, who provides most of the movie’s psychological and physical horror. Nikki changes moods violently, lashes out abruptly, moves erratically. It’s a taxing role that has the weight of its sexual assault allegory baked into the character. That’s a tall order, for both an up-and-coming director and an actress breaking out on the big screen.

Inde Navarrette in “Obsession” (Focus Features)

“The things that I’m asking Inde to do are not necessarily easy, and she’s going to be making a fool out of herself in front of a lot of people,” Barker said. “My approach is, Let’s laugh. Let’s be silly. If her voice cracks or she messes up, let’s all laugh at it together, because I think when you take it seriously, that’s when you feel judged. Once you get actors stuck in their heads, you’re done.”

That method of shooting appealed to Johnson. “He’s a director who knows what he wants,” she said. “He’s open to play, but he’s really good at creating the rules of the playground. It’s the perfect balance of homing in on his vision but also leaving room for other people to color in the lines.”

Barker didn’t want to leave any element of “Obsession” to chance. Knowing that time and money were limited, he storyboarded every shot in advance on Cinetracer, a cinematography simulator game available on Steam that lets you mimic shooting environments. It’s a modern solution not dissimilar to fellow horror whiz kid Kane Parsons’ use of Blender for the visual effects of “Backrooms.”

“It’s the only way this movie got made, period,” Barker said. “We shot the whole film before we shot the whole film. We shot it in a simulation basically, but we shot it.” Using the app enabled Barker (who also served as his own editor) to plan scenes down to the frame. When they didn’t have time to film whole sequences from multiple angles, he would have actors perform only what lines would be shown from a given setup, allowing them to stick to their strict 20-day schedule (with five days of reshoots later added).

Michael Johnston, Megan Lawless and Cooper Tomlinson in “Obsession”

(Focus Features)

“I think if we had a lot more money, it wouldn’t be what it is,” Johnson said. “I said all the time, ‘We have just enough money to piss us off.’ What was really amazing about it is it forced us to really, really plan what this movie was going to be, and work really hard to execute that plan. We were never overzealous or extraneous. Everything was intentional. Nothing in this movie was an accident.”

But the planning, the box office and the cultural impact haven’t prevented Barker from second-guessing himself. While many horror fans consider “Obsession” their latest, well, obsession, Barker has a hard time seeing it from an outsider’s perspective. “It took me a long time to get proud of it, because I don’t get proud. If anything, I just watch it and hate it.”

As a close collaborator of Barker’s, Johnson saw these thoughts creep in on set in a way others couldn’t. It was understandable: A horror fanatic who’d spent years grinding on YouTube had been given the keys to something bigger. That’s stressful even before the $500 million spotlight.

“He’s dreamed of this his whole life,” she said. “He’s been making these shorts by himself. He’s been hustling in a really insane way. I think when you finally have the resources to do something, it’s like, ‘God, I really hope I can be who I always thought I was.’”

But those origins also gave Barker a backup plan. When he wrote “Obsession,” he deliberately came up with a project that could be made by a group of friends even if funding fell through.

“For some reason, and I couldn’t tell you why, I didn’t always feel like this was my only shot,” he said. “I almost felt like, ‘If this movie doesn’t turn out as good as I think it will, I’ll just make another one.’ Maybe that mindset comes from the fact that I’ve been doing this by myself this whole time, so I don’t need all this fancy stuff. But I was just focused on wanting to make this movie the best thing it possibly could be and not necessarily living up to a career or anything like that. As a matter of fact, I think that’s more present now than it’s ever been, living up to this name that I didn’t even really ask for.”

Inde Navarrette in “Obsession” (Focus Features)

Barker represents a new generation of filmmakers, one whose YouTube roots show that the old ways of doing things aren’t the only ways. Young creatives like Barker and Parsons signal a potential shift not dissimilar to the arrival of Richard Linklater and Quentin Tarantino on the indie scene of the 1990s. They didn’t wait around or ask for permission. They picked up a camera and made what they wanted to make — in Barker’s case, something wholly original that audiences embraced almost immediately.

“It was pretty quick as far as this industry goes,” he said. “I’ve had conversations with people that are extremely successful and have been like, ‘Dude, what’s it like when this happens?’ I’m trying to pick their brains and learn from them. And you know what they say to me? ‘Dude, I can’t relate to you. What happened to you is insane.’”

Yet Barker knows that he has a long career ahead of him. In May, he’ll release his next feature, “Anything but Ghosts,” with Tomlinson back by his side (and Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard in the cast). A24 tapped Barker to revitalize the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” franchise, while Universal has another original horror creation from him lined up.

“This is my first movie ever,” he said with a laugh. “If it doesn’t work out, if I don’t get nominated or win anything, I think that’s OK. I’ve got more to look forward to. I’ve got more to pursue. “Obsession’s” already hit this crazy milestone in my career. I want to have other milestones to look forward to, to strive toward.”

This story first ran in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Read more from the issue here.