Sony Future Filmmaker Awards Unveil 2026 Winners

For the fourth year in a row, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards has selected a series of short films that recognize the best in what emerging cinema has to offer.

Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo hosted a ceremony Thursday at the Sony

Pictures Studios Scenic Arts Building in Culver City to bestow awards upon a select group of such filmmakers, including Jack Hughes, Christine Seow, Michelle Brøndum, Ida Melum and Ana A. Alpizar.

“The winning films captivate, challenge, and resonate long after viewing.

These are artists who command their craft with confidence, execute their vision without compromise, and observe the world with clarity and empathy,” the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards jury said in a statement. “What distinguishes the winners, and the wider shortlist, is how far their stories reach – across borders, across cultures; across the full spectrum of human experience. Cinema remains the universal language, and these filmmakers demonstrate that its most essential voices are rising from every corner of the globe. It’s precisely filmmakers of this caliber that the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards were created to discover and to champion.”

That jury included Will Gluck (the filmmaker behind such comedies as “Anyone but You” and “Easy A”), Rachel O’Connor (President of Film and Television at Pascal Pictures) and Adam Rosette (co-director of this year’s animated feature “GOAT”). The jury was chaired by Justin Chadwick, director of “The Other Boleyn Girl” and “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”

More than 8,400 filmmakers submitted their short films to the 2026 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards across 162 countries and territories. In the end, the jury deliberated over a shortlist of 30 films representing more than 20 countries.

The award for the Fiction category, presented by Gluck, went to Jack Hughes of the UK for the film “Deadheading.” “When her husband is given months to live, a determined wife sets out to jump the waitlist for his dream allotment garden, by whatever means necessary,” a synopsis reads.

The award for the Non-Fiction category, presented by Summer & Company founder Milissa Kazuko Douponce, went to Christine Seow of Singapore for the film “Two Traveling Aunties.” “Two Singaporean women in their fifties

trade conventional life for the open road, embracing newfound freedom and the joy of living life on their terms,” a synopsis reads.

The award for the Animation category, presented by Chadwick, went to Michelle Brøndum and Ida Melum of Denmark and Norway for the film “Ovary-Acting.” “While stuck at her sister’s baby shower, a thirty-something woman is forced to reflect on whether she wants to have children or not after unexpectedly giving birth to her reproductive organs,” a synopsis reads.

These three winners each received Sony Digital Imaging equipment and a $5,000 prize.

The award for the Student category, presented by Sony senior general manager of imaging marketing division Yojiro Asai, went to Cuban filmmaker Ana A. Alpizar of New York University for the film “Norheimsund.” “A long-distance romance

with an older Norwegian man promises to lift a Cuban girl and her mother out of poverty, until the fantasy begins to crack,” a synopsis reads. Both Alpizar and NYU received Sony Digital Imaging equipment with the award.

A final prize came in the Future Format competition, which this year required filmmakers to submit shorts in the vertical 9:16 aspect ratio as vertical viewing on social media platforms takes on a greater importance. Innocent Yama Lamido of Nigeria won this category for the short “Creating Without Permission.” Lamido received Sony Digital Imaging equipment with the prize.