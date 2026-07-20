Home > Industry News > Box Office

Brie Larson Horror Movie ‘Skeletons’ Locks Summer 2027 Release at Sony

J.T. Mollner directs the creature feature from producer J.J. Abrams

brie-larson-getty
Brie Larson attends the red carpet event to celebrate Apple TV+ Emmy nominees at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, September 15, 2024. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP)

Sony Pictures has set the Columbia horror film “Skeletons” starring Brie Larson for release on June 4, 2027.

Directed by J.T. Mollner, the creature horror film follows a young boy who slowly begins to discover that his beloved parents are hiding a disturbing secret about his mother’s true nature. Larson stars alongside Kyle Gallner, Daithí Ó hAragáin, John Goodman, Willa Fitzgerald, Ione Skye, and Keith Carradine.

Brian Duffield wrote the initial screenplay based off the short story by Phillip Fracassi, with revisions by Mollner. FilmNation Entertainment’s production label Infrared, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, and Assemble Media are co-producers on the film, with Abrams, Drew Simon, Jon Cohen and Jack Heller as producers.

Larson, Duffield and Fracassi are executive producers alongside Assemble’s Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen, Roy Lee and Steven Schneider.

“Skeletons” joins an early June release slot already occupied by Lionsgate’s “John Rambo,” a prequel to Sylvester Stallone’s 1982 action film “First Blood.” Other films set for release that month include Universal/DreamWorks’ remake of “How to Train Your Dragon 2” and Sony Pictures Animation’s trilogy capper “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.”

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments