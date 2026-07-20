Brie Larson Horror Movie ‘Skeletons’ Locks Summer 2027 Release at Sony

Sony Pictures has set the Columbia horror film “Skeletons” starring Brie Larson for release on June 4, 2027.

Directed by J.T. Mollner, the creature horror film follows a young boy who slowly begins to discover that his beloved parents are hiding a disturbing secret about his mother’s true nature. Larson stars alongside Kyle Gallner, Daithí Ó hAragáin, John Goodman, Willa Fitzgerald, Ione Skye, and Keith Carradine.

Brian Duffield wrote the initial screenplay based off the short story by Phillip Fracassi, with revisions by Mollner. FilmNation Entertainment’s production label Infrared, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, and Assemble Media are co-producers on the film, with Abrams, Drew Simon, Jon Cohen and Jack Heller as producers.

Larson, Duffield and Fracassi are executive producers alongside Assemble’s Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen, Roy Lee and Steven Schneider.

“Skeletons” joins an early June release slot already occupied by Lionsgate’s “John Rambo,” a prequel to Sylvester Stallone’s 1982 action film “First Blood.” Other films set for release that month include Universal/DreamWorks’ remake of “How to Train Your Dragon 2” and Sony Pictures Animation’s trilogy capper “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.”