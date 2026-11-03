Cinemark Q3 Revenue Surges 24% to Record $1.1 Billion Thanks to ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Odyssey’

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Revenue cleared $1 billion for the second consecutive quarter after reaching a record $1.1 billion in the second quarter

The domestic box office reached an unadjusted third quarter record of $3.04 billion , with 51% coming from the combined $1.56 billion of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey”

, Concession revenue per patron spending reach $6.50, down slightly from the $6.80 reported last quarter

Cinemark reaped the rewards of a resurgent summer at the box office with its second straight quarter with more than $1 billion in revenue, reaching $1.1 billion in a third quarter that was driven by the historic success of Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and Universal’s “The Odyssey.”

That total is in line with the Cinemark record $1.1 billion recorded in the second quarter and marks a 24% year-over-year increase. Off that, Cinemark recorded net income of $124 million and earnings of $1.04 per share, exceeding projections of 94 cents per share by Zacks Investment Research.

“Our ability to translate positive box office momentum from a compelling slate of summer releases into consistent, meaningful earnings growth reflects the strength of our operating model, the effectiveness of our team and the sustained

impact of our strategic initiatives,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s President and CEO. “Looking ahead, we remain highly confident in our long-term growth prospects and value proposition, supported by favorable consumer trends and content dynamics, as well as the distinct advantages we derive from our high-quality circuit, healthy balance sheet and differentiated competitive position.”

With the surge in turnout has also come a boost in concession revenue, reaching $414 million for the quarter with per patron spending reaching $6.50, down from the $6.80 recorded last quarter.

While both films were expected to be huge tentpole hits that would hold up the late summer marketplace, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” both exceeded expectations. “Brand New Day” became just the third film ever to clear $2.5 billion in global grosses while “The Odyssey” became the highest grossing R-rated film ever with $1.8 billion, setting records for both Universal and director Christopher Nolan.

With a combined $1.56 billion, those two films made up 51% of the $3.04 billion recorded at the domestic box office in the third quarter, which stands as an unadjusted all-time record. Only four other films cleared $100 million in the quarter: Universal/Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” ($186 million), Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” ($161.4 million), Disney’s “Moana” remake ($126 million) and Sony/Columbia’s “Resident Evil” ($110.6 million).

As the box office heads towards projected 2020s-best totals of $10.5 billion domestic and $36 billion worldwide, Cinemark’s stock has risen by 65% since the start of 2026 to $38.75 per share at the time of writing.

The fourth quarter has gotten off to a good start at the box office with $590 million recorded in the month of October, below pre-COVID pandemic levels but the highest since 2020. That leads into a busy holiday season where films like Lionsgate’s “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune: Part Three” and Disney/Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday” are expected to carry a busy marketplace.