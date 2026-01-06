Adam Schweitzer Joins WME as Senior Partner, Brings Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson and Others

Adam Schweitzer has joined WME as a senior partner in the talent department, based in New York, bringing a roster of award-winning clients, including Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Schweitzer comes to WME from CAA, where he spent three years as a senior talent agent. Prior to CAA, he served as managing director and board member at ICM Partners, overseeing both the talent and branding departments. Schweitzer started his career at ICM as an assistant in 2000 and was a founding partner in the agency’s 2012 management buyout.

Clients joining Schweitzer at WME include Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, Rachel Zegler, Cooper Hoffman, Hong Chau, Patrick Stewart, Tom Hollander, Diane Kruger, Paddy Considine, Hank Azaria, two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess, Nina Arianda and screenwriter Emily Ziff Griffin.

“WME has built an incredible culture alongside a business that encourages collaboration and is best suited to support talent in today’s market,” Schweitzer said in a statement on Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to this next chapter, both for myself and my clients.”

WME co-chairman Richard Weitz expressed a similar sentiment, noting in a statement, “Adam brings with him a wealth of experience and is a great match for WME, in addition to being an incredible agent – his work and clients speak for themselves.”

Weitz added: “We are thrilled to welcome him and excited to hit the ground running this year.”