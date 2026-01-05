‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Season 6 as Season 5 Marketing Campaign Hits 1 Billion Social Impressions

“Emily in Paris” has been renewed for Season 6 amid blockbuster success on their Season 5 marketing campaign.

Netflix capitalized on the Darren Star-created series’ Parisian and Italian locales with a globe-trotting campaign that brought in a staggering 1 billion social impressions as of Jan. 4, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The impressive social performance, paired with notable viewership in its first two weeks on Netflix, boosted “Emily in Paris” to score a Season 6 renewal from Netflix, the streamer announced on Monday.

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere on Dec. 18, Netflix ditched a traditional press run for an experience that brought series stars, press and influencers to both of the Netflix series’ current locations as they boarded the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express from Venice to Paris.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Star attended the 24-hour journey alongside 50 tastemakers, press and influencers from the U.S., Canada and Europe, getting the full “Emily in Paris” experience from tea service to piano karaoke, during which Park performed “La Vie en Rose” and “Mon Soleil” from the show. From press interviews, TikToks with the cast and a photo shoot with David Suh, the experience tallied up 266 million impressions across press, influencers and Netflix, with 14 million impressions alone on @netflixfr.

“I’ve never been part of anything quite like this,” Star said of the event. “The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express journey was imaginative, glamorous and genuinely fun — a one-of-a-kind way to bring ‘Emily in Paris’ to life beyond the screen. It captured exactly what the show is about: romance, travel, surprise and a little magic.”

Collins echoed Star’s comments, noting that the fashion and stories exchanged over tea by the guests embraced “the spirit of the show so naturally.” Collins added that the social media posts captured by the influencers “were incredibly thoughtful and intentional, capturing everything in a way that felt elevated, personal and genuinely fun to engage with in real time.” “It was the kind of content you want to linger on,” she said.

As the journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express came to a close, the train dropped guests off at the “Emily in Paris” Season 5 world premiere at Le Grand Rex, the largest theater in Europe, which welcomed over 1,600 fans for the show’s first ever large fan event in Paris.

The cast of “Emily in Paris” at the Season 5 premiere (Netflix)

Prior to the European festivities, Star and the cast, including Collins, Park, Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo and Season 5 recruit Minnie Driver, partook in New York-based press with a handful of talk shows as well as social media-centric opportunities, including Confidence Heist, Now This’ “Are You Okay” and Street Hearts.

Beyond press opportunities, “Emily in Paris” partnered with a handful of brands this season, including Fendi, Intimissimi, Planet Oat, Boursin and Glass House, as well as launched an Assouline coffee table book by costume design lead Marylin Fitoussi as well as a Season 5 soundtrack.

Beyond the 1 billion social impressions, the extended press run paid off viewership-wise, with “Emily in Paris” Season 5 tallying up 13.5 million views globally in its first four days, debuting as the No. 2 most-watched TV show on Netflix’s English-language global top 10 list and becoming the No. 3 opening weekend for a comedy TV show on Netflix this year.

Season 5 tallied up another 13.3 million views in its second week on Netflix, and also notably reached the top 10 in 91 countries and took the No. 1 spot in 24 countries, including France, Italy, Brazil and Germany.

It’s not just “Emily in Paris” that’s doing well among Darren Star’s shows on Netflix, with the prolific TV creators’ other titles, including “Sex and the City,” “Younger” and “Uncoupled” garnering 334 million views from January 2023 through June 2025, with “Emily in Paris” making up 200 million of those views.

“Emily in Paris” continues to have a profound cultural impact on France, with the country experiencing a boost in tourism with visitors crediting the show, while Season 5 has boosted sales at restaurants featured in the show, according to a report from The Times.