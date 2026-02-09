‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth’: Super Bowl Teaser Includes a ‘Pulp Fiction’ Easter Egg

Seven years after Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” Brad Pitt is once again playing Rick Dalton’s charming yet lethal stuntman in “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which got its first teaser from Netflix during Super Bowl LX.

Fans of “OUATIH” will remember the comically violent ending in which an inebriated Cliff Booth slays the members of Charles Manson’s cult who would have killed the actress Sharon Tate. In the new teaser, Cliff is asked whether those events are true.

“Something like that,” he says. “I don’t possess many talents, but I know better than to get in the way of a good story.”

The first trailer for David Fincher's 'THE ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH' has been released.



Coming soon to Netflix.

Tarantino returns as writer-producer for the spinoff, with fellow legendary filmmaker David Fincher taking over as director. Just like in “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood,” viewers will get a taste of a bygone era of Los Angeles with a mostly faithful recreation of the city in the 1970s.

We say “mostly” because in one notable shot from the teaser, we see a convertible parked in front of the fictitious fast food chain Big Kahuna Burger, a chain made famous in Tarantino’s legendary film “Pulp Fiction.” A fun easter egg, or something more? We’ll have to see.

Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Holt McCallany also star in the film. Netflix has not announced a release date for “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” but the film is expected to release later this year.