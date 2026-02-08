‘Disclosure Day’ Big Game Spot Reveals More of Steven Spielberg’s Secretive UFO Movie

Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” approaches.

The UFO-themed project is poised as one of the biggest movies of the summer. And a new spot that played during the Super Bowl confirms that “Disclosure Day,” which stars Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo and Colin Firth, will be totally out of this world. Watch the teaser below.

The Super Bowl spot actually gives us more clues as to what the movie is actually about, with O’Connor threatening to disclose the existence of extraterrestrials on Earth (the titular Disclosure Day), with Colin Firth’s mysterious villain opposing his decision. Among other things, we see a chase that involves a train and, in the teaser’s closing moments, a giant UFO emerging from a cloud. We are so back.

“Disclosure Day” was written by frequent Spielberg collaborator David Koepp from a story by Spielberg, with Kristie Macosko Krieger and Spielberg producing. Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell and Elizabeth Marvel also star.

Spielberg’s last movie was 2022’s autobiographical “The Fablemans,” which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Before that, Spielberg directed 2021’s “West Side Story.” His last true stab at blockbuster filmmaking was 2018’s “Ready Player One,” which partially took place inside an imagined, virtual reality world – talk about ahead of its time.

Earlier UFO-themed Spielberg projects include “E.T. the Extraterrestrial,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “War of the Worlds,” all of which Spielberg directed, along with “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” He also produced plenty of space-oriented projects, like “Batteries Not Included,” the “Men in Black” movies, all of the “Transformers” movies and J.J. Abrams’ “Super 8.”

“Disclosure Day” will hit theaters on June 12, 2026.