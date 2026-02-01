Steven Spielberg Earns EGOT Status With Grammys 2026 Win

Steven Spielberg has officially achieved EGOT status thanks to his Best Music Film Grammy win Sunday. Spielberg produced the documentary “Music by John Williams.”

Spielberg previously won Oscars for “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan,” Emmys for “E.R.” and “Animaniacs,” and a Tony for “A Strange Loop.”

“Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music By John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company,” wrote Spielberg in a statement. “This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

“Music by John Williams” premiered at the AFI Fest in October 2024. In addition to Spielberg, the documentary also featured interviews with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Kate Capshaw, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, Itzhak Perlman, Lawrence Kasdan, Yo-Yo Ma, Ke Huy Quan, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Branford Marsalis.

Lucasfilm, Amblin Documentaries and Imagine Documentaries produced the “comprehensive look” at Williams’ career.

Laurent Bouzereau directed the doc, which is produced by Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Kennedy, Marshall and Bouzereau with Markus Keith and Michael Rosenberg as executive producers.