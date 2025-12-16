Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ Gets a Name and a Mysterious First Trailer

“Disclosure Day” approaches.

The new Steven Spielberg film, still shrouded in mystery, has a brand-new trailer. You can watch the clip, which features Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo, below.

The official synopsis reads: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

Play video

It seems like Blunt’s character may be an alien and maybe the little girl, seen communing with animals, is also not of this planet. Quite frankly, even after the trailer, it’s not totally clear what is going on with “Disclosure Day.” And that’s perfectly fine with us.

Spielberg directs from a story he came up with and a script by David Koepp, his collaborator on “Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” “War of the Worlds” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“Disclosure Day” is produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Spielberg’s last film was 2022’s autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” though it seems like he is returning to the same space as “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

“Disclosure Day” hits theaters on June 12, 2026.