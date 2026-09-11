AI Creator Day Adds Adobe, Fox, IAB and More

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Hear directly from Fox on how a major studio is upskilling its creative teams for an AI-powered future, and from brands like Adobe and IAB shaping where the technology goes next, alongside voices from 11:11 Media, Fairground Entertainment and pocket.watch.

Across conversations, workshops, live demos and creator showcases, they’ll dig into the businesses forming around AI and the open questions of ownership, authorship and creative rights.

The inaugural event in partnership with What’s Trending serves as the kickoff to TheGrill, TheWrap’s flagship business and technology conference, taking place the following day at the DGA.

Who You’ll Hear From

Conversation

Who Decides What’s Human?

Karen Robinson, James Douglas and Rebecca Grone — moderated by Shira Lazar

Platforms are under growing pressure to label AI-generated media, and creators are already seeing original work mislabeled — raising questions about authorship, consent, ownership and compensation. Karen Robinson, SVP and Deputy General Counsel at Adobe Inc., James Douglas, VP of the Experience Center for Creator Economy and Gaming at IAB, and Rebecca Grone, Head of Impact at 11:11 Media, take on whether content provenance offers a more reliable path to authenticity, what platforms and AI companies owe creators, and how to protect human work without shutting down experimentation. Moderated by Shira Lazar, host and co-founder of What’s Trending.

Conversation

Rewriting the Studio Model: Upskilling Talent for an AI-Powered Future

Jon Flynn, Head of FoxNXT, Fox Entertainment

AI is changing the creative process, but the opportunity starts with people. Jon Flynn, Head of FoxNXT, Fox Entertainment’s next-generation production division, will discuss how Fox is teaching and upskilling creative talent to use emerging AI tools — equipping artists, storytellers and production teams with new capabilities while keeping human creativity and judgment at the center. He’ll get into how studios can build AI fluency across their creative teams and make room for experimentation without sidelining the people making the work.

Conversation

From AI Tools to Audience Hits: Building What’s Next

Chris M. Williams and Colin Petrie-Norris

Creator-led media companies, AI-native platforms and premium streamers are all experimenting with new ways to meet audiences where they are — and anticipate where they’re going next. Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO of pocket.watch, has built one of the largest creator-driven kids and family entertainment companies, and Colin Petrie-Norris, Founder and CEO of Fairground, is building an AI-native entertainment platform. They’ll get into how creator libraries, original programming and AI-native content are making their way from digital platforms to the biggest screens in the home.

Official Voice Partner: Wispr Flow

Wispr Flow will serve as the Official Voice Partner of AI Creator Day, the record of the day, bringing the conversations and insights from the event to life before, during and after the day.

More speakers, partners and programming announced in the coming weeks.

Sponsors include Artlist, Cantina, Fairground Entertainment, pocket.watch, United Talent Agency and Wispr Flow.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at www.thewrap.com/aicreatorday.

As an option, your purchase of a paid ticket to TheGrill, where WrapPRO subscribers receive a 30% discount, includes complimentary access to AI Creator Day.