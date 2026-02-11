AMC Networks Posts Mixed Q4 as ‘Walking Dead’ Streaming Sweepstakes Begin

AMC Networks reported mixed fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closed.

Advertising revenues decreased 10% year over year due to continuing declines in the cable market as well as lower marketplace pricing, and revenue from affiliates decreased 13% year over year due a decline in cable subscribers. However, streaming revenues increased by 14%, primarily due to price increases in the company’s streaming services. That push and pull led to subscription revenue coming in at $315 million — an outcome consistent with what the segment saw a year ago.

Streaming now accounts for the single largest source of revenue in AMC Networks’ domestic operations segment, which Chief Executive Officer Kristin Dolan called “a significant milestone and inflection point in the ongoing transformation of our business” in the company’s letter to shareholders.

Though the company did not grow beyond its previously reported 10.4 million subscribers during the quarter, more than 1.1 million Spectrum TV customers activated ad-supported AMC+ on Charter. The partnership started in March of last year.

Here are the key results:

Revenue: $595 million, down 1% year over year, compared to $581.8 million expected by analysts at Yahoo Finance for the quarter. Revenus was $2.3 billion, down 5% for the year.

Net Loss: $55.5 million, compared to $284.5 million loss a year ago for the quarter. Net income for the year came in at a positive $89.4 million, an improvement from the $226.5 million loss for 2024.

Earnings per Share: Overall diluted loss narrowed to $1.26 a share from $6.38 a share a year ago. Diluted EPS for the year came in at a positive $1.66 compared to the $5.10 loss seen a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.64, the same amount reported during the same quarter a year ago and compared to 66 cents per share expected by analysts at Yahoo Finance. EPS for the year came in at $2.03, down 47% compared to 2024.

Subscribers: 10.4 million, the same number of streaming subscribers that were reported on December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

The company also shared some interesting insights into one of its more popular shows — “The Walking Dead.” The series generated nearly half a billion hours of viewership on Netflix over the last six months of 2025. The streaming rights to the series will be returning to the company in less than a year. When asked what the company plans to do with the returning rights, Dolan noted that she can’t share much at the moment but “we are in conversations.”

“We’re just not ready to speak about it now, but we are in conversations, and we’re very optimistic about the value of the content and our opportunity to monetize it going forward,” Dolan said.

The company also generated $272 million in free cash flow ahead of its previously increased forecast. “We expect that 2026 will represent another solid year on this front and anticipate free cash flow of at least$ 200 million for the full year,” Dolan said.

More to come …