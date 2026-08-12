American Film Market Expands Century City Campus With Marché du Film Partnership

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The American Film Market is expanding its campus with this November’s edition of the annual sales market in Century City with the AFM House, a 15,000-square foot installation created via a partnership with Cannes Next, the innovation program of Marché du Film.

Located across the street from the main area of the market at Fairmont Century Plaza at The Pavillion at Century Park, the AFM House will be based around this year’s event’s theme, “The Global Screen Economy,” with panels, installations and networking focused on the future of the cinema economy.

The centerpiece of The AFM House is the Innovation Hub, presented in collaboration with Cannes Next, which will feature AI startups, leading

technology companies and forward-looking programming. The expansion will also include The Cinemas Club, co-created by the Marché du Film and Cine Group, with an exhibition and speaker series featuring exhibitors, theater owners, distributors, producers and experts focused on the future of theatrical cinema.

Introduced at the 2026 Marché du Film in Cannes, the Cinemas Club brings together cinema exhibitors, theatre owners, distributors, producers and industry experts for curated discussions on the future of theatrical exhibition, audience

engagement and the evolving cinema experience.

“Filmmaking has always been rooted in collaboration and innovation, and that spirit is more important today than ever. As our business continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace,” said Jackie Brenneman, President/CEO of IFTA. “The AFM House provides a place where the global entertainment community can come together to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, explore emerging business models and discover opportunities. Our collaboration with Cannes Next and the Cinemas Club expand that vision by creating a dedicated home for innovation, technology, and the future of theatrical exhibition.”

“At the Marché du Film, we have built a growing portfolio of programs designed to address the major transformations shaping our industry, from AI and emerging technologies with Cannes Next to the future of theatrical exhibition through the Cinemas Club, co-created with Cine Group,” added Guillaume Esmiol, executive director of Marché du Film. “We are delighted to see these initiatives extend beyond Cannes through this expanded collaboration. AFM is creating an ambitious new platform with The AFM House, and we look forward to connecting companies and ideas, and creating new opportunities for the global film industry throughout the year.”

“After a strong first edition at the Marché du Film last May, we are delighted to bring the Cinemas Club to the AFM in Los Angeles,” echoed Julien Marcel, President of Cine Group. “Theatrical exhibition has rarely needed more of what this Market stands for: a broader and more diverse slate of films reaching screens, and the same appetite for innovation in the experience we offer audiences and in the way we connect with them.”

The 2026 American Film Market will take place Nov. 11-14.





