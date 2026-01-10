‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Stays No. 1 as ‘Primate’ Fights Holiday Holdovers With $10.5 Million Opening

Disney/20th Century/Lightstorm’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” will hold on to the No. 1 spot at the box office for one more weekend with an industry estimated $21 million in its fourth frame, topping Paramount’s “Primate,” which is racing holiday holdovers “Zootopia 2” and “The Housemaid” for the No. 2 spot.

“Primate,” which serves as this year’s traditional early January horror offering and follows a pet chimp who turns feral and deadly on its human companions, is headed for an industry estimated $10.5 million opening weekend from 2,964 theaters after a $4.5 million opening day.

“Zootopia 2” and “Housemaid” are currently estimated just a tick higher at $10.6 million, and the order will probably shuffle around all the way until Monday actuals are reported. “Zootopia 2” is approaching $380 million domestic and the Hollywood global animation record of $1.69 billion held by “Inside Out 2,” while “Housemaid” is Lionsgate’s highest grossing film since the start of 2024 with $93.5 million domestic.

“Primate” has been decently received with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 77% critics and 76% audience and a B- on CinemaScore, the latter being the same grade as fellow killer animal film “Cocaine Bear” in 2023. It has a reported budget of $21 million, which should make this a modest theatrical success to start Paramount’s year.

Also opening this weekend is Lionsgate/STXfilms’ “Greenland 2: Migration,” a Gerard Butler disaster film sequel that Lionsgate acquired for $10 million and which is headed for a $9 million opening from 2,710 locations. Reception for that film has been more mixed at 56% critics and 63% audience on Rotten Tomatoes along with a B- on CinemaScore.

