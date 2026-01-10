Thomas Kent ‘T.K.’ Carter, ‘Punky Brewster’ and ‘The Thing’ Actor, Dies at 69

Thomas Kent Carter, a film and TV actor who was known as T.K., died Friday in his home in Duarte, California, multiple outlets reported. He was 69. A cause of death was not immediately shared.

Carter was best known for his roles as Nauls in “The Thing” (1982) and as Mike Fulton in seasons one and two of “Punky Brewster.”

The actor made his television debut on “Police Woman” in 1976, and also appeared on “Family Matters,” “Good Morning,” “The Sinbad Show,” “Moesha,” and other series. He earned his first feature role in 2019 when he was cast as Gary McCullough on HBO’s “The Corner.”

In an interview on the “Live From the Green Room” podcast, Carter revealed that he wasn’t the first choice for the role, but a friend helped him get it. Carter went to the home of actress and director Tasha Smith, who happened to be hosting the show’s casting director.

Smith also connected Carter with her manager, who in turn managed to get him in for an audition. “Two, three weeks go by,” he said. “They still can’t find the guy.” The show’s production team called him about playing the role that ultimately went to Glenn Plummer, but Carter was focused on the role he wanted.

Carter’s additional credits include “Southern Comfort,” “Space Jam,” and “My Favorite Martian.”