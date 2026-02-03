BBC Studios Ups Eve Frederick to Lead Unscripted Production in LA

BBC Studios named Eve Frederick as executive vice president of production for the unscripted team in Los Angeles Tuesday.

In her previous role as senior vice president of production, Frederick oversaw the record-breaking Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC as well as “Outlast,” “Ladies of London,” “Celebrity Weakest Link” and “The 1% Club.”

Frederick’s promotion is part of BBC Studios’ expansion of women in top creative and production roles, according to the company.

“Eve is an exceptional leader and a driving force behind some of our most ambitious and successful unscripted productions,” Ryan O’Dowd, BBC Studios president of unscripted, said. “She combines tremendous instincts and operational excellence with empathy, rigor and an unwavering commitment to both talent and crew. Her promotion reflects not only her remarkable track record, but the respect she’s earned across our teams, partners, and networks.”

“We’re doing something truly special here in Los Angeles — and I’m proud to step into this expanded role on a team who continues to meet and exceed the moment, and at a company that sets the standard for meaningful, global entertainment,” Frederick added. “I’m honored to have the trust and confidence of Ryan O’Dowd, and I’m thrilled to lead our production teams, advance BBC Studios’ standard of excellence, and of course, produce exceptional television.”

Under Frederick’s leadership, several of her top performing series, including “DWTS,” “Celebrity Weakest Link” and “The 1% Club,” earned the Environmental Media Gold Seal Award for sustainable production.

The executive also manages the “Life Below Zero” franchise, “Murder Among the Mormons,” “Top Gear America” and “Breaking Bobby Bones.” Her titles expand across broadcast and streaming, including ABC, Fox, Bravo, Netflix and National Geographic.

Frederick initially joined BBC Studios in 2018 from Matador Content and holds a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.