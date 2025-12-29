Beyoncé Becomes 5th Musician to Reach Billionaire Status

Singer-songwriter and actress Beyoncé has joined the billionaires club, according to Forbes. She is the fifth musician to reach the milestone, joining her husband Jay-Z, as well as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.

Per the outlet, Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600 million, which includes more than $400 million in ticket sales and another $50 million in merchandise sold at shows. The tour also notably got the film treatment, with Beyoncé pocketing nearly half of the concert movie’s $44 million global box office gross.

She followed that success up with the release of her country album, “Cowboy Carter,” which led to commercial opportunities for Levi’s, in which she pocketed an estimated $10 million. Then there was her Christmas NFL halftime performance, in which she collected an estimated $50 million, on top of having the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025.

When combining her earnings from her music catalog, sponsorships and touring, Forbes estimated that she took in $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician in the world.

Beyonce’s career as a performer took off in the late 1990s when she was a part of the best-selling R&B group Girl’s Tyme (later known as Destiny’s Child). She would go on to launch a successful solo career with her 2003 debut album, “Dangerously in Love.”

After Destiny’s Child disbanded in 2005, Beyoncé would release “B’Day” in 2006 and starred in “Dreamgirls” that same year. She would go on to marry rapper Jay-Z, star as Etta James in the 2008 biopic “Cadillac Records” and release “I Am … Sasha Fierce” later that year. Throughout the 2000s, Beyoncé had multiple Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, including “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” “Check on It,” “Irreplaceable,” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”.

Her other recent albums include “Beyoncé” in 2013 and an HBO-released visual album for “Lemonade” in 2016. She was also a headliner at Coachella in 2018 with “Homecoming,” which would lead to a Netflix documentary in which she received an estimated $600 million from the streamer.

In addition to her music and acting career, Beyoncé founded her own company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2010, which manages her and is the producer behind her music, documentaries and concerts. Though the majority of her personal wealth comes from her music catalog and tours, she also launched a hair care brand, called Cécred, a whisky label, called SirDavis and a clothing line, called Ivy Park, the latter of which was discontinued in 2024.