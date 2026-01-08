Former Disney/Hulu Exec Brandon Shaw Joins Seven Letter as Partner, Launches LA Office

Brandon Shaw, former vice president of communications for Disney Entertainment Television, has joined communications firm Seven Letter as a partner and head of the firm’s newly launched entertainment and media practice.

Seven Letter has acquired Shaw’s B. Shaw Communications, which launched in early 2025. Shaw will lead the company’s new Los Angeles office alongside partner Casey Hernandez, former head of global communications at Herbalife and press secretary to former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

“The business Brandon has built fits in perfectly with Seven Letter’s approach and sensibility,” Seven Letter founder and CEO Erik Smith said in a Thursday statement. “Brandon’s model is grounded in creating impactful, narrative-building corporate communications campaigns, guiding C-suite executives through periods of immense transformation, and crafting winning messages.”

“I have long admired Erik and the Seven Letter team’s approach to providing expert-led, strategic counsel and am looking forward to bolstering the team in both the Los Angeles market and the entertainment industry,” Shaw added. “The Seven Letter team is a rare combination of people who, like me, genuinely enjoy their craft and do it all with a focus on impeccable culture. To use my preferred endurance metaphor, Seven Letter is in it for the full 26.2 on behalf of clients, and I’m excited to add their vision and broad suite of services to our existing offering.”

At Disney, Shaw led corporate communications for Hulu Originals and served as principal communications advisor to Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich. He oversaw projects including “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band,” serving as chief liaison with the talent team and filmmaker Thom Zimny.

Prior to Disney, Shaw was vice president of global corporate communications for WME and director of corporate/executive communications for ICM Partners. He began his career on President Obama’s advance team and in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence.

Hernandez brings two decades of corporate and political communications experience to the L.A. office. Prior to Herbalife, where she served as senior vice president for global corporate communications, she held senior communications roles during the Obama administration and as press secretary to the Mayor of Los Angeles.

B. Shaw Communications represents corporations and executives across strategic communications, executive positioning and crisis communications with a focus on entertainment, technology and media companies.

Seven Letter also announced new offices in New York City and Huntsville, Alabama. The firm’s corporate communications practice has grown nearly 500% over the past three years.