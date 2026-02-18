FCC Chair Confirms ‘View’ Probe, Says He’s ‘Entertained’ by Colbert-CBS Drama

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr confirmed the agency was investigating “The View” for potentially violating its equal-time rule over its interview with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico.

“The FCC has an enforcement action underway on that, and we’re taking a look at it,” Carr told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. Talarico appeared on the program’s Feb. 2 episode, weeks after his opponent, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, made an appearance.

Spokespeople for ABC News and “The View” did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Carr also said he was “highly entertained” by Talarico’s claims that the FCC blocked “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” from broadcasting an interview with Talarico on Monday. Talarico said he raised $2.5 million after CBS opted not to air the interview on its broadcast network, relegating it to the “Late Show” YouTube channel.

“I think yesterday was a perfect encapsulation of why the American people have more trust in gas station sushi than they do in the national news media,” the chairman said.

More to come…