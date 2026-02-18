James Talarico Says His Campaign Raised $2.5 Million Within 24 Hours of FCC-Banned Colbert Interview

Texas State Representative James Talarico revealed his Senate campaign raised $2.5 million within 24 hours of his interview with Stephen Colbert being “banned” by the FCC this week.

While CBS denied that they blocked “The Late Show” sit-down from airing, Colbert claimed he wasn’t even supposed to tell viewers about interviewing Talarico at all. The late night show subsequently posted their full conversation on YouTube, where it currently has more than 5.5 million views.

“This is the party that ran against cancel culture, and now they’re trying to control what we watch, what we say, what we read,” the Senate hopeful initially stated in his axed interview this week.

BREAKING: Our campaign raised $2.5 million in 24 hours after the FCC banned our Colbert interview. pic.twitter.com/g6v4gzGAhS — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 18, 2026

“I don’t even know what to do with this crap,” Colbert said on Tuesday night’s episode, noting that he didn’t want an adversarial relationship with the network ahead of his show’s impending series finale. “They know damn well that every word of my script last night was approved by CBS’ lawyers.”

“I’m not a lawyer, and I don’t want to tell them how to do their jobs, but since they seem intent on telling me how to do mine, here we go,” he continued. “Fellas, I am well aware that we can book other guests. I didn’t need to be presented with that option. I’ve had Jasmine Crockett on my show twice.”

“I’m just so surprised that this giant global corporation would not stand up to these bullies,” Colbert concluded. “Come on, you’re Paramount. No, no. You’re more than that. You’re Paramount Plus. Plus what? I guess we’re all going to find out pretty soon.”