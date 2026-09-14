Brie Larson to Star in and EP ‘One Italian Summer’ Adaptation at Paramount

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Brie Larson will star in an adaptation of Rebecca Serle’s time-bending novel “One Italian Summer” for Paramount, which has set the release of the film for May 12, 2028.

Larson plays Katy, a young woman whose long-awaited trip to the Amalfi Coast is shattered by an unimaginable loss. But as she travels through Italy, she finds an extraordinary opportunity to reconnect with her mother in a new light, leading to unexpected discoveries and a deeper understanding of love, life and herself.

Harry Bradbeer, Emmy-winning director and executive producer of “Fleabag,” will direct the film with Larson as an executive producer. Serle will also EP alongside David Stone of TFC Productions, with Temple Hill Entertainment producing the film.

Larson, who won an Oscar in 2016 for her work in the film “Room,” most recently appeared in Apple TV’s “Lessons in Chemistry” in an Emmy-nominated performance and as the voice of Princess Rosalina in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” Her upcoming projects include FX’s “Cry Wolf,” Amazon MGM Studios’ “Close Personal Friends” and Sony’s “Skeletons.” She is repped by WME, 2PM Sharp and Sloane Offer.

Bradbeer, who made his feature film directorial debut with Netflix’s “Enola Holmes,” is currently in post-production on Netflix’s “A Matter of Time” starring Ben Stiller and Nicholas Galitzine. He is repped by UTA and United Agents.

Temple Hill is repped by UTA. The project was first reported by Deadline.