TheWrap Promotes Carolyn Bernstein and Michael Kosasky to VPs of Entertainment Sales

TheWrap News, the leading authority on entertainment business reporting, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Kosasky and Carolyn Bernstein to the roles of Vice President, Entertainment Sales. The elevation of these veteran executives reflects TheWrap’s accelerated growth across high-value entertainment, studio and streaming partnerships, as well as the company’s expanding suite of premium events, B2B products and branded content offerings.

In their new roles, Kosasky and Bernstein will oversee a broadened portfolio of revenue initiatives focused on deepening strategic relationships with major studios, streamers, agencies and entertainment brands. They will continue to drive innovation across TheWrap’s sponsorship portfolio, signature tentpole events and enterprise client solutions.

“Michael and Carolyn have been instrumental in elevating TheWrap’s position as a trusted partner to Hollywood’s most important companies,” said Edward J. Menicheschi, President & Chief Operating Officer of TheWrap News. “Their leadership, creativity and commitment to delivering measurable value to our partners have helped propel TheWrap into its next phase of growth. Promoting them to Vice President solidifies their central role in shaping the future of our commercial strategy.”

Kosasky and Bernstein will continue to collaborate closely with editorial, events, marketing and product teams as TheWrap expands into new formats and deepens its presence across entertainment’s most competitive sectors.

The promotions underscore TheWrap’s broader revenue and market expansion strategy as the company scales its influence and premium offerings for the entertainment business community.

About TheWrap News

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative source for breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, and award-winning coverage of the business of entertainment and media. TheWrap’s industry-defining journalism is complemented by a robust portfolio of high-impact events, strategic partnerships, and B2B products that serve the global entertainment community.