Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Ethan Hawke, Olivia Wilde Join TheWrap’s Sundance Interview Series

Award-winning talent including Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Ethan Hawke and Olivia Wilde will sit down with TheWrap for a series of interviews during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.



TheWrap will be returning to Park City Jan. 23-26 to host in-depth conversations with the cast and filmmakers behind many of the festival’s most anticipated premieres. TheWrap’s team of reporters, critics and producers will also be on the ground delivering comprehensive, real-time coverage from across the final Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah before it moves to Boulder, Colo. in 2027.



Additional talent scheduled to appear in the studio includes Olivia Colman, Seth Rogen, Channing Tatum, Peter Dinklage, Russell Crowe, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Edward Norton, Judd Apatow, Kate McKinnon, Elizabeth Debicki, Billie Jean King, Chris Pine, Brittney Griner, Salman Rushdie, Steve Buscemi, Dave Franco, Nicholas Braun, Kiernan Shipka, Chase Sui Wonders, Cooper Hoffman, Jenny Slate, Rob Lowe, Will Poulter, Adam DiMarco, Mason Reeves, Gemma Chan, Rosanna Arquette, Cathy Yan, Jay Duplass, Cooper Raiff, Iliza Shlesinger, Zoey Deutch, Keegan-Michael Key, Cristin Milioti, Topher Grace, John Slattery, Daniel Roher and Daniel Kwan, among many others.

For live updates, exclusive content, and coverage of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, follow TheWrap on X, Instagram and Facebook and visit TheWrap.com.