Casey Wasserman Will Sell His Agency After Epstein Fallout

Casey Wasserman will sell his company after fallout from his connection to Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The CEO and founder of the sports and music agency announced the decision in a memo to staff Friday evening, in which he apologized for his “past personal mistakes” but stated that he had become a distraction in the day to day running of the agency, where high profile clients such as Chappell Roan and soccer star Abby Wambach have left this week.

“I believe that I have become a distraction,” he wrote. “That is why I have begun the process of selling the company, an effort that is already underway. During this time, Mike Watts will assume day-to-day control of the business while I devote my full attention to delivering Los Angeles an Olympic Games in 2028 that is worthy of this outstanding city.”

Watts is currently the president of Wasserman.

Wasserman’s update come after widespread criticism, which saw a dozen music and sports clients pulled out of the agency (or stated their intention to do so) in the last week, including pop star Roan, soccer star Wambach and multiple other clients.

Additionally, Wasserman, who serves as the chairperson of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games committee, has also faced calls from local politicians to step down from his position amid his Epstein files controversy.

However, the LA28 board of directors, hand-picked by Wasserman, stood by their chairperson, officially declining to take any measures over the revelation that he had intimate emails with Maxwell, who is in jail for sex trafficking of minors.

Wasserman previously apologized for his connection to Maxwell. He is one of a growing number of high profile individuals who have toppled in the wake of the most recent release of emails from the Epstein case.

Read the full memo:

“I wanted to write to you all directly to share a few important updates. Over the past couple of weeks, I have spoken to many of you directly – and I wish I could have spoken with each and every one of you because you all have put your hearts and souls into this incredible organization.

First and foremost, I want to apologize to you. I’m deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort. It’s not fair to you, and it’s not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about.

The pain experienced by the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is unimaginable – and I’m glad, as I’m sure you all are, that those who helped them commit their crimes are rightly being held accountable.

Hopefully by now you know the facts about my limited interactions with those two individuals. It was years before their criminal conduct came to light, and, in its entirety, consisted of one humanitarian trip to Africa and a handful of emails that I deeply regret sending. And I’m heartbroken that my brief contact with them 23 years ago has caused you, this company, and its clients so much hardship over the past days and weeks.

Other than my children and my fiancée, there are two things that matter most to me in this world: this company that I founded 24 years ago, and the dream I’ve pursued for more than a decade of bringing the Olympic Games back to the city I love.

This organization, its leadership and the entire team mean the world to me. Our 4,000 employees are the absolute best in the business. I see you put it all on the line for your clients every day. Our clients expect – and deserve – world-class representation. And that’s exactly what they get because of all of you.

At this moment, I believe that I have become a distraction to those efforts. That is why I have begun the process of selling the company, an effort that is already underway. During this time, Mike Watts will assume day-to-day control of the business while I devote my full attention to delivering Los Angeles an Olympic Games in 2028 that is worthy of this outstanding city.

I so appreciate the passion and fight you bring to your jobs. It’s why you succeed.

I’m beyond proud of what this company has accomplished to date and excited to watch its next chapter.”

