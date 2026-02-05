‘Predator’ Franchise Director Dan Trachtenberg Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount

“Predator” franchise director Dan Trachtenberg has signed a three-year first-look directing and producing deal with Paramount Pictures, the studio announced on Thursday.

Under the deal, Trachtenberg will develop, direct and produce feature projects with his producing partner Ben Rosenblatt.

“As a kid I remember seeing the Paramount logo and dreaming of the epic adventure that would follow…now to have the opportunity to bring new huge and emotional stories to giant screens is a literally a dream come true,” Trachtenberg said in a statement. “Ben and I cannot wait to join Dana, Josh, Don, and the entire Paramount team in pursuing our shared vision of making Paramount once again the apex of cinema.”

Paramount Pictures Co-Chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg added: “Dan has an extraordinary ability to deliver films that are both daring and deeply entertaining. He has a rare instinct for tension, scale and storytelling that connects with audiences worldwide. We’re excited to welcome him to the studio.”

Trachtenberg most recently directed “Predator: Badlands” for Twentieth Century, which was a critical and commercial success and came on the heels of his animated feature, “Predator: Killer of Killers,” which was released in June on Hulu.

Trachtenberg previously directed “Prey,” which was his first reimagining of the “Predator” franchise about a young Comanche woman who had to hunt down the extraterrestrial being in order to save her community. He also directed “10 Cloverfield Lane” for Paramount and Bad Robot, as well as the pilot of “The Boys” for Amazon and “Black Mirror: Play Test.” In addition to co-producing “10 Cloverfield Lane,” Rosenblatt was a producer on the “Snowpiercer” and “Ripley” series, in addition to producing Trachtenberg’s “Predator” franchise films.

Trachtenberg is repped by CAA / Untitled / Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.