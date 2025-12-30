‘Predator: Badlands’ Director Shows Off ‘Predator 2’ Nod in Behind-the-Scenes Clip

With “Predator: Badlands” hitting Digital next week, TheWrap has an early look at a behind-the-scenes clip from the bonus features that offers a peek at how filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg and his team brought Yautja Prime to life.

The home planet of the alien creatures figures into the opening of the film, and in this behind-the-scenes clip, we see how the planet was crafted while Trachtenberg points out a nod to “Predator 2” in one of the designs.

“Predator: Badlands” follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and Thia (Elle Fanning), a Yautja runt and an injured android, respectively. The two forge an unlikely alliance on a hostile planet, where Dek has traveled to prove his worth by fighting some of the most dangerous creatures.

The 20th Century Studios film hit theaters in November and, buoyed by positive reviews, became the highest-grossing film in the franchise with $183 million worldwide.

Now “Predator: Badlands” hits Digital on Jan. 6 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 17.

The home video release includes an audio commentary by director Dan Trachtenberg, producer Ben Rosenblatt, director of photography Jeff Cutter and stunt coordinator Jacob Tomuri.

The full list of bonus features is as follows:

Deleted & Pre-Visualization Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary : Sand Trap – An early animatic version of Dek’s very different first encounter with Thia.



Squirt Canyon – The full version of Dek and Thia traversing the water-filled trench while trying to survive Genna…and each other.

Tessa vs. Abe – Tessa faces off against a superior synth in this deleted scene and storyline.

Razor Grass – The original previsualization of Dek, Thia, and Bud’s first hunt together…sort of.

The Outpost – Thia takes Dek to a small Weyland-Yutani field facility where they experience a few things that ended up being used elsewhere in the final film.

Super Power Loader Extended – Special additional moments during Dek’s climactic final battle with the Super Power Loader and the Kalisk.

Featurettes: Embodying the Predator – Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema’s most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we’ve never seen before!



Authentic Synthetics – Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways.

Building the Badlands – With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen.