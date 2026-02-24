Disney+ Taps Daniel Burman as Latin America Original Content Head

Argentinian filmmaker Daniel Burman has been named Disney+’s new head of original content in Latin America.

In his new role, Burman will be focused on leading creative development across markets, cultivating new talent and further integrating Latin American storytelling into the company’s global portfolio.

He will start on March 25 and report directly to Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy president Eric Schrier.

Burman founded Oficina Burman in 2014, which is the producer behind “Edha,” Netflix’s first original series in Argentina. He sold the company to The Mediapro Studio in 2017.

Additionally, he is a founding partner of BD Cine, one of Argentina’s most successful independent production companies, and has directed twelve feature films. His notable credits include “Victoria Small,” “Yosi, the Regretful Spy” and the feature film “Transmitzvah.”

“Daniel’s career reflects an extraordinary combination of artistic excellence and strategic vision,” Schrier said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to tell deeply local stories that travel globally. His experience building creative organizations and delivering internationally recognized productions uniquely positions him to grow our local slate and elevate our original content in Latin America in ways that complement our global portfolio.”

“The region is rich with compelling stories, and Daniel is the right leader to bring them to audiences around the world,” Disney LATAM president Martín Iraola added. “He has a strong track record of creating local content and positioning it for success on the global stage.”

Disney’s Latin America slate includes series such as “The Worst Trip Around the World,” “El Encargado,” “Impuros” and “Daughter of Fire,” as well as International Emmy-nominated “Argentina ’78.” Upcoming titles include “Dear Killer Nannies,” which will premiere at Series Mania Festival.

“I am deeply excited about this opportunity,” Burman said. “Working alongside the teams at The Walt Disney Company, where storytelling has always been a distinguishing feature, is hugely inspiring, and I hope to promote opportunities for the creative community in Latin America to develop vibrant, relevant stories that are an authentic reflection of our region.”