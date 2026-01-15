Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman to Announce 2026 Oscar Nominations

They will share the names of nominees for the 98th Academy Awards at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on January 22

Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will announce the 98th Oscar nominations on January 22, the Academy announced on Thursday. They will reveal the names of the 2026 nominees in all 24 categories live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET.

The global live stream will be available on several platforms: Oscar.com, Oscars.org and via the Academy’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook; on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “ABC News Live,” Disney+ and Hulu. 

Brooks was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2024 for playing Sofia in
Blitz Bazawule’s big-screen adaptation of “The Color Purple” musical, a role she had previously played in 2015 on Broadway.

Pullman currently costars in Mona Fastvold’s period drama “The Testament of Ann Lee,” playing the supportive brother of Amanda Seyfried’s title character, who became the leader of the Shakers.

Best Picture

  1. One Battle After Another
    Probability: 100% No change: 0%

    Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice

    Wins: GG, Critics Choice

    “One Battle After Another” would be the third consecutive Best Picture nominee for director Paul Thomas Anderson following “Licorice Pizza” and “Phantom Thread.”

  2. Hamnet
    Probability: 100% Up: 2.70%

    Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice

    Wins: GG

    “Hamnet” could join “Hamlet,” “West Side Story” and “Shakespeare in Love” as the fourth Shakespeare-related story to win Best Picture.

  3. Sentimental Value
    Probability: 97.3% Down: -0.26%

    Nominations: PGA, GG, Critics Choice

    Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” picked up nominations for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay, but it was not recognized in Best Picture.

  4. Sinners
    Probability: 96.77% Down: -0.53%

    Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice

    Only eight horror films have been nominated for Best Picture. You can read William Bibbiani’s breakdown here.

  5. Frankenstein
    Probability: 96.77% Down: -0.53%

    Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice

    No film starring a title character of the Universal Monster movies has ever been nominated for Best Picture.

  6. Marty Supreme
    Probability: 84.62% Up: 2.80%

    Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice

    Timothée Chalamet has starred in seven Best Picture nominees across the past 10 Academy Awards ceremonies.

  7. Bugonia
    Probability: 69.23% Down: -2.99%

    Nominations: PGA, GG, Critics Choice

    “Bugonia” would be Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s third collaboration (following “The Favourite” and “Poor Things”) to get a Best Picture nomination.

  8. Train Dreams
    Probability: 56.52% No change: 0%

    Nominations: PGA, Critics Choice

    Joel Edgerton hasn’t starred in a Best Picture nominee since 2012’s “Zero Dark Thirty.”

  9. Weapons
    Probability: 21.43% Up: 0.01%

    Nominations: PGA

    Zach Cregger could follow in Jordan Peele’s footsteps as a sketch comedy star who directed one of the few horror movies to be nominated for Best Picture.

  10. Wicked: For Good
    Probability: 20.93% No change: 0%

    Nominations: Critics Choice

    Prior to 2026, only 11 sequels have been nominated for Best Picture.

  11. Jay Kelly
    Probability: 20.93% No change: 0%

    Nominations: Critics Choice

    Noah Baumbach’s last Oscar nomination was not for a film he directed, but for co-writing Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

  12. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    Both of Rian Johnson’s prior “Knives Out” movies were nominated for screenplay awards. Neither got a Best Picture nod.

  13. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    Biopics about musicians have been nominated for Best Picture at the last three Academy Awards ceremonies. At least one biographical film has been in every Best Picture lineup since 2008 — before the Academy expanded from five nominees.

  14. Sorry, Baby
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    Eva Victor could join a short list of filmmakers whose debut features were nominated for Best Picture.

  15. Song Sung Blue
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    Hugh Jackman has not starred in a Best Picture nominee since 2012’s “Les Misérables.”

  16. Nuremberg
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    It’s been more than 60 years since Stanley Kramer’s “Judgment at Nuremberg” was nominated for 11 Oscars

  17. Is This Thing On?
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    After “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper joined a rare class of filmmakers, including Orson Welles, James L. Brooks and Frank Darabont, whose first two features were nominated for Best Picture.

  18. A House of Dynamite
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    “A House of Dynamite” would be Kathryn Bigelow’s first Best Picture nomination in more than a decade.

  19. Hedda
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    No adaptation of a Henrik Ibsen play has been nominated for Best Picture.

  20. Avatar: Fire & Ash
    Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%

    “Avatar” could join “The Godfather” and “The Lord of the Rings” series as the only franchises with three consecutive Best Picture nominations.

  21. F1
    Probability: 2.14% Down: -19.28%

    Nominations: PGA

  22. Nouvelle Vague
    Probability: 1.79% Up: 0.10%

    Nominations: GG

    “Nouvelle Vague” is one of two films directed by Richard Linklater in contention for Best Picture this year.

  23. No Other Choice
    Probability: 1.79% Up: 0.10%

    Nominations: GG

    Like Jafar Panahi, Park Chan-wook has never had a film nominated for an Oscar across his acclaimed career.

  24. Blue Moon
    Probability: 1.79% Up: 0.10%

    Nominations: GG

    Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke waited years to develop “Blue Moon” until Hawke had appropriately aged into the role.

  25. The Secret Agent
    Probability: 1.67% No change: 0%

    Nominations: GG

    Last year, “I’m Still Here” became the first Brazilian film and the first Portuguese-speaking film nominated for Best Picture. “The Secret Agent” would be the second.

  26. It Was Just An Accident
    Probability: 1.67% No change: 0%

    Nominations: GG

    Despite an acclaimed career, Jafar Panahi has never had a film nominated for an Oscar.

The Academy shared the following breakdown of the January 22 announcement:

5:30 a.m. PST
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role 
Actress in a Supporting Role 
Animated Short Film 
Costume Design
Live Action Short Film
Makeup and Hairstyling 
Music (Original Score) 
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:41 a.m. PST
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role 
Actress in a Leading Role 
Animated Feature Film 
Best Picture
Casting
Cinematography 
Directing 
Documentary Feature Film 
Documentary Short Film 
Film Editing
International Feature Film 
Music (Original Song) 
Production Design 
Sound
Visual Effects

Amy Madigan in "Weapons," Michael B. Jordan in "Sinners," Leonardo DiCaprio in "One Battle After Another" and Jacob Elordi in "Frankenstein" are all vying for Oscar gold this year. (Chris Smith for TheWrap)
