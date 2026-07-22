Darren Aronofsky’s AI-Driven Studio Primordial Soup Seeks $15 Million

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Darren Aronofsky’s AI-driven studio venture Primordial Soup is looking to raise $15 million in equity, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from last week.

The “Caught Stealing” director and his producing partner, Dylan Golden, are listed as executive officers. The company also disclosed it has sold a tad over $11 million in equity so far, with a little under $4 million remaining.

Primordial Soup launched last year when it partnered with Google DeepMind to produce short films.

“Filmmaking has always been driven by technology. After the Lumiere Brothers and Edison’s ground-breaking invention, filmmakers unleashed the hidden storytelling power of cameras,” Aronofsky previously said in a statement. “Later technological breakthroughs – sound, color, vfx – allowed us to tell stories in ways that couldn’t be told before. Today is no different. Now is the moment to explore these new tools and shape them for the future of storytelling.”

Aronofsky’s last movie “Caught Stealing,” was released in 2025.

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s William Bibbiani wrote: “The new film ‘Caught Stealing’ has Aronofsky’s name on it, but I’m not sure it’s the same filmmaker. Maybe it’s one of those ‘Paul Anderson’ things, where one or both of these guys will have to start using their middle initials to avoid confusion. ‘Caught Stealing’ isn’t an assault on the senses or an exercise in abject misery. It’s actually a pulpy crime story with good humor and spiffy characters who, yeah, sure seem to die a lot but it’s only a tragedy for like, one or two of them.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.