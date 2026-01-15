‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Set as First Production to Film at Manhattan’s Sunset Pier 94 Studios

Manhattan’s Sunset Pier 94 Studios has set its first project, with “Dexter Resurrection” filming its second season for Paramount+ at the facility.

The move comes as Paramount Television Studios signed a lease for 70,000 square feet. The Showtime original series will occupy elements of the facility in phases, including two sound stages, production support and office spaces.

“We are thrilled to bring the second season of Dexter: Resurrection to Sunset Pier 94 Studios and its state-of-the-art facilities and sound stages,” PTVS executive vice president of production Drew Brown said in a statement. “Last season saw Dexter move to New York City – and now we look forward to following suit, gaining greater access to the region’s incredible creative talent, leveraging a competitive tax credit program and reinforcing our commitment to US production.”

Sunset Pier 94 Studios is Manhattan’s first purpose-built studio facility totaling 232,000 square feet of leasable stages, production support space and offices with on-site parking and ample opportunities for exterior signage.

The six sound stages feature up to 36-foot clear heights and easy access to the facility’s on-site mill, while the 145,000 square feet of production support space and offices offer abundant natural light and stunning Hudson River views.

The facility is a joint venture between Vornado Realty Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone Real Estate.

“Sunset Studios’ success in attracting and retaining top-tier productions across multiple seasons speaks to the caliber of our studios and services, and we look forward to the opportunity to expand our relationship with Paramount on the lot,” Hudson Pacific chairman and CEO Victor Coleman said. “Robust pre-leasing interest in Sunset Pier 94 Studios underscores the project’s unmatched quality and prime location—there is truly nothing else like it in the market, and we look forward to announcing additional leases soon.”

In addition to the state-of-the-art facility, Sunset Pier 94 Studios offers the community an extension of Hudson River Park with new public restrooms, 25,000 square feet of waterfront open space and pier access, nearly 2,000 square feet of amenity space, as well as safety improvements to the bikeway that have received rave reviews from cyclists.

The studio will also connect local residents to opportunities in film, television, commercial and other media production through workforce development and training programs. In total, Sunset Pier 94 Studios is expected to create 400 permanent jobs and contribute $6.4 billion to the local economy over the next 30 years.

“Congratulations to Sunset Pier 94 Studios on booking the second season of Paramount Television Studios’ Dexter: Resurrection. We’re proud that season one was filmed right here in New York, generating significant economic impact in our neighborhoods through jobs and small business spending,” Empire State Development president, CEO and commissioner Hope Knight added. “Governor Hochul’s expansion of the film production tax credit and initiatives like Production+ are incentivizing companies like Paramount Television Studios—which has filmed in New York for decades—to continue investing in our state. We look forward to welcoming more projects to Sunset Pier 94’s stages as this world-class facility opens its doors.”

Paramount’s agreement with Sunset Pier 94 Studios comes after it signed a 10-year lease with New Jersey’s 1888 Studios.