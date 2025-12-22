Discovery Global Sets Adrienne O’Hara as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer Ahead of 2026 Spinoff

Warner Bros. Discovery appointed former Gap Inc. executive Adrienne O’Hara as chief communications and public affairs officer of Discovery Global ahead of the cable networks set 2026 spinoff.

O’Hara will report to CEO and President of Discovery Global Gunnar Wiedenfels in the newly created role. The executive will join the team effective Jan. 7, leading all global communications and public affairs for the company as it prepares to operate as an independent, publicly traded organization.

“Discovery Global has an extraordinary portfolio of brands and a clear opportunity to redefine its market positioning, using communications to support growth and deepen cultural relevance,” O’Hara said. “I’m excited to partner with Gunnar and the entire global team to help shape the company’s narrative, elevate the employee experience, and increase brand impact as Discovery Global enters its next chapter.”

This appointment comes as WBD completes its anticipated spinoff of Discovery Global in the third quarter of 2026. The remaining Warner Bros. properties, including the studios, HBO and HBO Max, will be acquired by Netflix under an $83 billion deal.

“Adrienne is a proven leader with deep experience guiding iconic branded portfolios through transformation and change,” Gunnar Wiedenfels, president and CEO of Discovery Global, said. “Her ability to translate strategy into clear, compelling narratives will be critical as we look to engage our investors, employees, partners and other stakeholders, building continued belief in Discovery Global’s incredible potential as a standalone company.”

In her new role, O’Hara will be responsible for corporate, financial, employee, executive, brand and crisis communications, as well as public affairs and stakeholder engagement, during a pivotal period for Discovery Global. Her appointment completes the leadership team for the Discovery Global spinoff.

O’Hara was formerly Gap Inc.’s head of global communications and engagement since 2020, managing the company’s more than $15 billion portfolio of global brands. She has 20 years of experience leading communications strategy for Fortune 500 companies through periods of significant transformation.

Ahead of her role at Gap, she was head of communications for Old Navy. Earlier in her career she spent more than a decade at Toys“R”Us.

Post spinoff, Discovery Global will manage a global portfolio of entertainment, sports and news television networks and brands as well as digital products, including Discovery+, Bleacher Report, and CNN’s new streaming offering All Access.