Kristina Schake to Exit as Disney’s Communications Chief With Bob Iger Next Month

Kristina Schake will end her four-year tenure as Disney’s chief communications officer next month, departing alongside CEO Bob Iger.

Schake’s departure as top communications executive comes amid shakeups in the C-suite at Disney. The company unanimously elected Josh D’Amaro as its next CEO last month. D’Amaro officially steps into the CEO role on March 18 at Disney’s annual shareholders meeting.

“I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to serve The Walt Disney Company during such a pivotal chapter in its history,” Schake said on Tuesday. “The company I joined in 2022 was in a vastly different place from where it is today, both reputationally and from a business perspective, and I am proud of the work our worldwide communications team has done to support Bob as he has put Disney on a steady course for growth for the next generation of leaders.”

“With that mission now successfully completed, I’m looking forward to my next challenge,” she added. “Working alongside Bob, his management team, and so many exceptional communications professionals has been a privilege I will carry with me forever, and I leave with tremendous respect for this institution and great confidence in Disney’s future under Josh D’Amaro and Dana Walden.”

Schake joined Disney in 2022 and served as a member of the company’s senior management team, helping to advance Disney’s business and strategic objectives, strengthen its long-term positioning, and navigate a period of significant change for the company and the broader industry.

“Kristina is an accomplished and respected communications leader, and Disney has been fortunate to have her expertise and insight during a dynamic period that has demanded strategic clarity and judgment,” Iger said. “Kristina is a skilled strategist, a trusted advisor, and an admired leader whose positive impact on Disney will be lasting. She strengthened how the company aligns communications with business and strategic priorities, ensuring critical stakeholder audiences are engaged with discipline and purpose. I am grateful for her partnership and friendship, her counsel, and her innumerable contributions.”

Prior to joining Disney in 2022, Schake was previously appointed by President Biden as counselor to the Secretary for Strategic Communications at the U.S. Dept of Health and Human Services, overseeing the campaign to educate the public about the COVID vaccine and how to receive it. She has also served as global communications director for Instagram.

Her history in politics also includes work as the deputy communications director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as special assistant to President Barack Obama and communications director for First Lady Michelle Obama.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.