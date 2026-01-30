Disney Sets Morgan Stanley’s Ben Swinburne as EVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Disney will soon welcome Morgan Stanley’s Ben Swinburne into the House of Mouse as executive vice president of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy.

He will report to chief financial officer Hugh F. Johnston.

“Ben has been one of the industry’s most respected media analysts and brings deep insight into the evolving global entertainment landscape,” Johnston said in a Friday statement. “His analytical rigor, strategic perspective, and long-standing knowledge of our business and broader industry make him an exceptional addition to our team as we continue to execute against our long‑term vision and deliver sustained value for our shareholders.”

“Having spent much of my career analyzing Disney’s performance and long‑term opportunities, I have a deep appreciation for the company’s creative strengths, operational discipline, and consistent focus on delivering value for shareholders,” Swinburne added. “It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the company, and I look forward to working with the team to continue the incredible progress they have made to position Disney for future growth.”

In his new role, Swinburne will lead Disney’s long-term strategic planning and market analysis across industry trends and entertainment consumption.

After joining Morgan Stanley in 1999 as a research analyst, Swinburne was eventually named managing director and head of U.S. Media and Telecom & Cable Services Research for the company. He was also inducted into the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team Hall of Fame in 2021.