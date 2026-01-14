Disney Promotes Asad Ayaz to Chief Marketing and Brand Officer in Company Restructure

The Walt Disney Company has created “a new enterprise marketing and brand organization” and named Asad Ayaz as its first-ever chief marketing and brand officer, overseeing Disney Entertainment, Disney Experiences and ESPN, the studio announced on Wednesday.

According to the official release, the new organization “will align Disney’s marketing teams more closely across its businesses to strengthen how the company connects with consumers around the world.” Ayaz will report to CEO Bob Iger and to segment chairs for marketing efforts across the company’s business units.

Ayaz is a 20-year Disney veteran who has shaped marketing strategies for some of the most successful film releases in history, including 18 films that have passed $1 billion at the global box office since he began overseeing marketing for the studio in 2018. His leadership has also spanned Disney+’s top-performing series, the Disney100 global brand campaign, the international expansion of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and the creative campaign for Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary.

“Over more than two decades at the company – and as Disney’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer – Asad has helped bring the magic of Disney to life for millions through his exceptional leadership,” Disney Chief Bob Iger said in a statement. “As our businesses have evolved, it’s clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows consumers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences.”

Ayaz was named Disney’s first chief brand officer in 2023, overseeing companywide brand efforts, alliances and events. His role was expanded last year when he was named president of marketing for Disney Entertainment, including global marketing for the company’s film, television and streaming studios. He previously served as president of marketing for The Walt Disney Studios for eight years and led marketing for Disney+.

“Asad is an exceptional creative leader with strong strategic and operational prowess and deep experience across Disney and its brands, and we are excited for what we will accomplish together as we strengthen the connection between Disney and audiences around the world,” Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro added in a joint statement.