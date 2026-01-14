Paramount Sets Scale AI’s Dennis K. Cinelli as CFO

Dennis K. Cinelli will join Paramount’s executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2026, and as such has resigned his Board of Directors seat, the studio announced on Wednesday.

A highly accomplished financial executive, Cinelli has helped grow some of the world’s most innovative companies, including Uber, where, as Head of Mobility for the U.S. and Canada, he played a critical role in expanding the business and was instrumental in taking the company public, and Scale AI, where, as CFO, he guided rapid revenue growth and strategic fundraising, including a landmark investment by Meta that valued the company at nearly $30 billion.

As Chief Financial Officer, Cinelli will succeed Andrew C. Warren who has served as EVP and Interim Chief Financial Officer since June 2025. In this role, Cinelli will oversee Paramount’s global financial functions, including accounting, tax, and investor relations. After concluding his tenure as Interim CFO, Warren will continue to offer counsel to the company’s leadership as a strategic advisor.

Paramount also announced the addition of Andrew Campion, currently Chairman and CEO of Unrivaled Sports, as an independent director to the company’s Board of Directors, effective as of January 13, 2026.

More to come…