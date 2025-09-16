Paramount Adds Scale AI CFO Dennis Cinelli to Board of Directors

Dennis Cinelli, the chief financial officer of Scale AI, has joined Paramount’s board as an independent director.

In his current role, Cinelli has guided Scale AI through a period of seven-fold revenue growth, including a $1 billion Series F financing round and a $14 billion

strategic investment from Meta. He also struck partnerships with leading AI model builders and cloud hyperscalers.

Prior to joining Scale AI, Cinelli held senior leadership roles at Uber, including vice president and head of mobility for the U.S. & Canada and vice president of global strategic finance. He notably led the rideshare company’s 2019 IPO as well as its micro-mobility business Jump through a strategic merger with Lime. Before that, he was CFO for General Electric’s $1 billion corporate venture capital arm GE Ventures and held various finance leadership roles across GE’s portfolio.

In a news release, Paramount touted Cinelli’s “strong track record of driving execution in high-growth environments,” “deep expertise in disruptive technologies” and “extensive experience in strategic transactions and active engagement within the AI ecosystem.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dennis to our Board. He brings a unique blend of operational expertise and financial insight, shaped by his strong track record in driving cross-functional growth and embracing emerging technologies,” Paramount CEO David Ellison said in a statement. “His proven ability to pair fiscal discipline with a bold, forward-looking approach makes him an exceptional addition to our team as we continue to advance Paramount’s strategic vision and long-term growth.”

According to an 8-K filing, Cinnelli will serve as a member of the Paramount board’s audit committee, replacing Sherry Lansing, who stepped down from a role on the committee on Sept. 12.

Cinelli is eligible to participate in the Paramount’s non-employee director compensation program, including the receipt of a pro-rated annual award of 17,989 restricted stock units upon his appointment to the board. He is also eligible for an annual award at any future annual meeting and has entered into the company’s standard indemnification agreement for directors and

officers.

“There are no transactions, or any currently proposed transactions, exceeding $120,000 in which the Company and Mr. Cinelli will have a direct or indirect material interest,” the filing notes.

In addition to Cinelli, Lansing and Ellison, the board will include Paramount president Jeff Shell, chief operating and strategy officer Andy Gordon, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, RedBird Capital Partners founder Gerry Cardinale, RedBird chairman John L. Thornton, Silver Lake managing director Justin Hamill, Lawrence Investments LLC president Paul Marinelli, and longtime Paramount board member and former Barclays PLC vice chairman Barbara Byrne.