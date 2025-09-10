Meta’s Dane Glasgow Joins Paramount as Chief Product Officer

Paramount has tapped former Meta executive Dane Glasgow as the company’s new chief product officer.

In his new role, Glasgow will oversee the company’s product vision and strategy across digital platforms, immersive storytelling, advertising and AI-powered capabilities. He will work closely with direct-to-consumer head Cindy Holland to ensure alignment and collaboration across platforms, products and audience engagement strategies and report directly to CEO David Ellison.

Glasgow has most recently served as Facebook’s vice president of product management, where he leads product teams delivering Feed, Stories, Reels, Groups, Marketplace, Gaming, Ads and more to over 3 billion monthly active users around the world. He joined Meta in 2021 and previously led entertainment for Facebook.

Prior to Meta, he held senior leadership roles in product, design, engineering and general management at Google, eBay and Microsoft. He also co-founded Positronic, a software startup developing a sophisticated machine learning, data mining, and natural language processing platform in the finance sector, and Neoglyphic Entertainment, which created cinematic-grade solutions for real-time game engines like Unreal Engine and Unity, serving customers across animation, video games, and augmented and virtual reality.

“Entertainment and storytelling inspired my passion for technology from a very young age. I am thrilled to become a part of Paramount, such an iconic company, which has been behind so many of the greatest stories told over the last century-plus,” Glasgow said in a statement. “Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to help shape the future of entertainment – creating unforgettable experiences for audiences across all of Paramount’s platforms and brands, enabling creatives to tell their best stories on what is an incredible canvas, and opening doors for talented individuals who share our vision to redefine the business through frontier technology. I cannot wait to get started!”

The key hire comes as Ellison has said he would look to transform Paramount from a struggling media conglomerate into a tech forward company that “blends the creative heart of Hollywood with the innovative spirit of Silicon Valley.”

Ellison previously teased that the company would leverage tools such as virtual production stages and AI-assisted localization — but has emphasized it would never become a replacement for human creativity. The company also plans to leverage Skydance’s existing relationship with Larry Ellison’s Oracle and move Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+ to a unified tech stack next year.

“As we strive to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, bringing on a leader of Dane’s caliber marks a pivotal step forward. With a proven track record of scaling businesses and driving transformation through cutting-edge technology, Dane’s expertise is exactly what we need to strengthen every aspect of our business,” Ellison said. “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome him to the team and excited for the forward-thinking leadership and technological insight he brings, and we know that his broad impact will be felt companywide starting on day one.”

The emphasis on tech comes as Ellison is looking to exceed $2 billion in cost savings. In addition to making technology improvements, Paramount is eyeing up to 3,000 job cuts by November and is reviewing its real estate portfolio.