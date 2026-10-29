Disney Theme Parks Division Eliminates at Least 100 Jobs

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The Walt Disney Company’s theme parks division laid off between 100 and 200 people on Wednesday, TheWrap has learned.

The staff cuts reportedly followed a regular evaluation of the division’s investments and pending projects, with the entertainment conglomerate having more theme parks-set projects in the works than in the past. It’s said all affected employees were slated to be informed by end of day on Wednesday.



The layoffs impacted those across all parts of Imagineering, which is the creative and technical arm that brings to life theme parks, attractions, resorts, cruise ships and live entertainment.