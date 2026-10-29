Disney Theme Parks Division Eliminates at Least 100 Jobs

The Walt Disney Company’s theme parks division laid off between 100 and 200 people on Wednesday, TheWrap has learned.
The staff cuts reportedly followed a regular evaluation of the division’s investments and pending projects, with the entertainment conglomerate having more theme parks-set projects in the works than in the past. It’s said all affected employees were slated to be informed by end of day on Wednesday.
The layoffs impacted those across all parts of Imagineering, which is the creative and technical arm that brings to life theme parks, attractions, resorts, cruise ships and live entertainment.
While the theme parks division brought in $36.2 billion in revenue in 2025 and made up more than 56% of the company’s operating income, Disney offered voluntary early retirement packages in August to executives as part of a cost-reduction effort.
“Over the past few years, we’ve made real changes to how we operate, and we’re still in that process,” Chief People Officer Sonia Coleman wrote in a staff memo at the time. “As you heard on our most recent earnings call, we’re focused on meaningfully reducing costs as part of our ongoing transformation, so we can continue to invest in the areas that will drive our future growth: content, technology, and experiences. We’ve been evaluating a range of options, and the next phase includes introducing a Voluntary Early Retirement Offer (VERO) for a defined group of eligible executives.”
The offer, which served as an indication that additional staff cuts were looming at the time, followed a year of significant layoffs at the company.
As we previously reported, Disney eliminated 1,000 roles in April. Then, months later in July, another round of cuts occurred. In September, a third round of layoffs impacted an additional couple hundred employees, mainly in the tech and HR areas.
The Los Angeles Times first reported word of the new job cuts at Disney. Drew Taylor contributed reporting for TheWrap.