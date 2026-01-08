Emily Henry’s ‘Funny Story’ and ‘Happy Place’ Set for Film Adaptations at Netflix

Emily Henry’s “Funny Story” and “Happy Place” are set for film adaptations at Netflix, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Happy Place” was previously in the works at the streamer as a TV series. The author’s first Netflix adaptation “People We Meet on Vacation” hits the streamer on Friday.

Henry is writing the script for the “Funny Story” adaptation. No directors are currently attached.

According to the official logline: “Funny Story is a shimmering, joyful tale about a pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common. The story follows Daphne, a children’s librarian coping with her broken engagement to Peter, who realized too late that he loved his childhood best friend, Petra. Stranded in her ex’s lakeside hometown, Daphne becomes roommates with Petra’s ex, Miles, and despite their differences, they form a tenuous friendship and a plan to get back at…or with their exes.”

According to Variety, which first reported the news, “Happy Place” follows former couple Harriet and Wyn, who pretend to still be together for one last summer trip with their best friends at a Maine beach house while struggling with the tension of their broken engagement.

“Happy Place” is being produced by Nuyorican’s Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

“Funny Story” is being produced by Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company (RPC) with Lyrical Media’s Alexander Black and Natalie Sellers, as well as RPC’s Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett, attached to produce.