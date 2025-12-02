‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Trailer: Tom Blyth and Emily Bader Debate Ruining the Friendship

Netflix released the official trailer for the adaptation of Emily Henry’s “People We Meet on Vacation” Tuesday, featuring steamy vignettes from the upcoming romantic comedy.

Alex (Tom Blyth) and Poppy (Emily Bader) insist to everyone around them that they are just friends — friends that platonically travel the world together every summer until something caused them to stop speaking. The two are unlikely pals: Poppy is a free-spirited writer while Alex is a routine-loving teacher.

Molly Shannon opens the trailer shaking a box of condoms at Bader’s Poppy, telling her to use protection on her trip with Alex. Poppy reiterates that none of that will be happening because they are just friends.

Years later, Poppy takes on a job as a travel writer, where she vacations for work. Jameela Jamil, who plays Poppy’s boss and mentor, encourages the stuck reporter to make traveling sexy again. She wants to “burn with jealousy” about her luxurious trips.

The trailer includes several flashbacks to Alex and Poppy’s trips when they were happy together, but fast forwards to a tension-filled couples trip, where they each brought a significant other. Poppy specifically is jealous of Alex’s girlfriend, played by Sarah Catherine Hook.

Alex swerves Poppy’s kiss as the two debate whether they should ruin the friendship. The will-they-won’t-they romance film is directed by Brett Haley.

The film is based on Henry’s novel of the same name, which has sold more than 2 million copies to date and spent 69 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.

According to Henry, the film adaptation of her work is everything she’d hoped for. She has publicly lauded the casting of her novel’s romantic leads Alex and Poppy, saying she cried a little bit after watching an early cut of the film. “I’ve just kind of existed in that state of peace and excitement since then,” she said.

“People We Meet on Vacation” will premiere Jan. 9 on Netflix.