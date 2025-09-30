First ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Trailer Reveals Emily Bader and Tom Blyth’s Chemistry as Alex and Poppy

The first trailer for “People We Meet on Vacation” arrived on Tuesday morning, giving fans their first look at the live-action Alex and Poppy — and the chemistry is already sizzling.

In the footage, we see Poppy, played by “My Lady Jane” star Emily Bader, arriving at the airport to pick up her luggage, and absolutely jamming out. When her bag arrives first on the carousel, which never happens, she sings even louder — only to turn around and see her longtime best friend Alex (Tom Blyth, who broke out with “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”) .

Based on Emily Henry’s book of the same name — which has sold two million copies since it was first published during the pandemic — the film premieres on Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026, and is directed by Brett Haley.

Alex loves routines while Poppy is more free-spirited, but somehow, they’ve been best friends for a decade — and maybe more? At least, that’s what everyone around them thinks. But, Poppy swears in the trailer that they’re just “platonic travel companions.” Sure.

The pair live in different cities but spend every summer vacation together and, when the platonic limits of their friendship are put to the test, they begin to see what everyone else might have been saying this whole time.

According to Henry, the film adaptation of her work is everything she’d hoped for, recently telling Harper’s Bazaar she “even cried a little bit” after watching it, and “I’ve just kind of existed in that state of peace and excitement since then.”

