What’s New on Paramount+ in October

Spooky season is nearly upon us once again, and as such, some seasonal favorites are headed to Paramount+ in October. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of regular movies and shows to watch too.

Those looking to ring in the season will be able to check out films including “The Craft” and the “Scream” franchise, while those looking for lighter fare will be able to check out “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and more. And of course, new seasons of Paramount-owned shows will also premiere on the streamer throughout the month.

You’ll find a full list of everything hitting Paramount+ in October below.

October 1

30 Days of Night

All About the Benjamins

American Gigolo (1980)

American Psycho

American Psycho II: All American Girl

Anthropoid*

Beautiful Creatures

Beowulf

Breaking In

Chill Out, Scooby-Doo!

Chloe

Cold Mountain

Daddy’s Home

Death at a Funeral*

Deep Impact

District 9

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Fight Club

Fight or Flight*

Finding Neverland

First Blood

Flashdance

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Gangs of New York

Good Will Hunting*

Green Room

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hard Home

Heat

Hellboy (2004)

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hotel Mumbai*

House at the End of the Street

Hugo

I See You

Imagine That

In Fabric

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Just Go with It

King Kong (1976)

Lake Placid

Man With No Past

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Monster High (season 2)

Night Falls On Manhattan

Nightcrawler

No Country for Old Men

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Panic Room

Prophecy

Proud Mary

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie V

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders

Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire

Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby-Doo in Where’s My Mummy?

Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching

Selena

Shadow Land

Silence

Single White Female

Spanglish

Swingers

Switchback

Tabloid*

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Babysitter

The Core

The Craft

The Evil Dead (1981)

The First Purge

The Fly (1986)

The General’s Daughter

The Hunted

The Last Gunfight

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Menu

The Perfect Guy

The Prince and Me

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Shallows

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Warriors

Urban Legend

When the Bough Breaks

Zero Dark Thirty

October 5

A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl**

October 7

Queen of the Desert*

The Young and the Restless (season 53)

October 12

Matlock (season 2 premiere)**

Elsbeth (season 3 premiere)**

October 13

The Neighborhood (season 8 premiere)**

DMV (season 1 premiere)**

FBI (season 8 premiere)**

Watson (season 2 premiere)**

October 14

NCIS (season 23 premiere)**

NCIS: Origins (season 2 premiere)**

NCIS: Sydney (season 3 premiere)**

October 16

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season 2 premiere)**

Ghosts (season 5 premiere)**

October 17

Fire Country (season 4 premiere)**

Sheriff Country (season 1 premiere)**

Boston Blue (season 1 premiere)**

October 18

Fifty Shades of Black*

October 19

Tracker (season 3 premiere)**

The Road (season 1 premiere)**

October 22

The Thundermans: Undercover (season 1)

October 29

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (season 12)

* Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.



**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.