What’s New on Paramount+ in October

Spooky season is nearly upon us once again, and as such, some seasonal favorites are headed to Paramount+ in October. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of regular movies and shows to watch too.
Those looking to ring in the season will be able to check out films including “The Craft” and the “Scream” franchise, while those looking for lighter fare will be able to check out “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and more. And of course, new seasons of Paramount-owned shows will also premiere on the streamer throughout the month.
You’ll find a full list of everything hitting Paramount+ in October below.
October 1
30 Days of Night
All About the Benjamins
American Gigolo (1980)
American Psycho
American Psycho II: All American Girl
Anthropoid*
Beautiful Creatures
Beowulf
Breaking In
Chill Out, Scooby-Doo!
Chloe
Cold Mountain
Daddy’s Home
Death at a Funeral*
Deep Impact
District 9
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Fight Club
Fight or Flight*
Finding Neverland
First Blood
Flashdance
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Gangs of New York
Good Will Hunting*
Green Room
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hard Home
Heat
Hellboy (2004)
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hotel Mumbai*
House at the End of the Street
Hugo
I See You
Imagine That
In Fabric
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Just Go with It
King Kong (1976)
Lake Placid
Man With No Past
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Monster High (season 2)
Night Falls On Manhattan
Nightcrawler
No Country for Old Men
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Panic Room
Prophecy
Proud Mary
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie V
Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
Scooby-Doo in Where’s My Mummy?
Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching
Selena
Shadow Land
Silence
Single White Female
Spanglish
Swingers
Switchback
Tabloid*
Teen Wolf (1985)
The Babysitter
The Core
The Craft
The Evil Dead (1981)
The First Purge
The Fly (1986)
The General’s Daughter
The Hunted
The Last Gunfight
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Menu
The Perfect Guy
The Prince and Me
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Shallows
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Warriors
Urban Legend
When the Bough Breaks
Zero Dark Thirty
October 5
A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl**
October 7
Queen of the Desert*
The Young and the Restless (season 53)
October 12
Matlock (season 2 premiere)**
Elsbeth (season 3 premiere)**
October 13
The Neighborhood (season 8 premiere)**
DMV (season 1 premiere)**
FBI (season 8 premiere)**
Watson (season 2 premiere)**
October 14
NCIS (season 23 premiere)**
NCIS: Origins (season 2 premiere)**
NCIS: Sydney (season 3 premiere)**
October 16
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season 2 premiere)**
Ghosts (season 5 premiere)**
October 17
Fire Country (season 4 premiere)**
Sheriff Country (season 1 premiere)**
Boston Blue (season 1 premiere)**
October 18
Fifty Shades of Black*
October 19
Tracker (season 3 premiere)**
The Road (season 1 premiere)**
October 22
The Thundermans: Undercover (season 1)
October 29
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (season 12)
* Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.
**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.