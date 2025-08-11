Noah Centineo to Star in ‘Rambo’ Origin Film at Millennium

Noah Centineo is set to star in “John Rambo,” a Millennium Media-produced origin film about the titular action hero made famous by Sylvester Stallone directed by “Sisu” filmmaker Jalmari Helander.

While details are under wraps, “John Rambo,” which is written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, will tell the story of John Rambo’s time as a Green Beret during the Vietnam War.

Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger and Avi Lerner are producers alongside Kevin King-Templeton of Templeton Media. Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends’ Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk are executive producers. Production is set to commence in January.

Stallone made his debut as Rambo in the 1982 film “First Blood,” based on the novel by David Morell, and went on to reprise the character four more times. The most recent installment, “Rambo: Last Blood,” grossed $92 million at the box office in 2019, pushing the franchise’s all-time gross total past $800 million.

Centineo, who first broke out with the Netflix series “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” is set to star opposite Andrew Koji and Jason Momoa in Legendary’s upcoming adaptation of “Street Fighter” as Ken Masters. He most recently appeared in A24’s “Warfare,” directed by Alex Garland. He is repped by WME.

